CHIANG MAI TEST & GO

Makka Hotel - Chiang Mai Sandbox Hotel

Chiang Mai
8.8
waardering met
879 reviews
Bijgewerkt op February 9, 2022
Makka Hotel - Image 0
Makka Hotel - Image 1
Makka Hotel - Image 2
Makka Hotel - Image 3
Makka Hotel - Image 4
Makka Hotel - Image 5
+36 foto's

Please remember that you must meet all the aanvullende covid-toelatingseisen, and this includes applying for a Thailand Pass to enter Thailand as well.

This hotel in high demand right now which is why we advise making your boekingsaanvragen sooner rather than later to ensure you can get the room/package you desire.

Kamers

All of the following packages include the required tests, and transport.

Nestled in the heart of Chiang Mai, Makka Hotel is an ideal spot from which to discover Chiang Mai. From here, the airport can be reached within 15 minutes and Chiang Mai’s well-known walking street night bazaar is located within walking distance. The hotel offers easy access to various temples, cultural points of interest, and tourist destinations. This charming, 2-story boutique offers 26 guestrooms surrounded by gardens. Uniquely designed with contemporary northern Thai style and Buddhist philosophy in mind, this feel-like-home hotel makes guests feel relaxed in both body and mind. A library and private garden are only a couple of the facilities offered to enrich the guests’ stay. Makka Hotel is an ideal place of stay for travelers seeking charm, comfort, and convenience in Chiang Mai.

TOON ALLE SANDBOX-HOTELS
Doorzoek alle 190+ SANDBOX-hotels
Score
0.0/5
onbeoordeeld
Gebaseerd op 0 beoordelingen
Beoordeling
Uitstekend
0
Zeer goed
0
Gemiddelde
0
Arm
0
Vreselijk
0
Als u te gast was bij Makka Hotel , dan zouden het hotel en onze kijkers het zeer op prijs stellen als u een gedetailleerde recensie achterlaat.
LAAT REVIEW ACHTER VOOR Makka Hotel
ZIE ALLE REVIEWS

Adres / kaart

18 Soi 8 Phrapokklao Rd., T.Phrasing, A.Muang, Old City, Chiang Mai, Thailand, 50200

Populaire filters

Hotels in de buurt van Test & Go

Walking Street Residence
8.1
waardering met
735 beoordelingen
Van ฿-1
The Signature Hotel @ Thapae (SHA Extra Plus)
8.7
waardering met
371 beoordelingen
Van ฿-1
The Rise Suites
9.5
waardering met
7 beoordelingen
Van ฿-1
Huen Jao Ban Hotel
7.9
waardering met
15 beoordelingen
Van ฿-1
Merchant Villa (SHA Extra Plus)
9.2
waardering met
62 beoordelingen
Van ฿-1
Veranda High Resort Chiang Mai - MGallery
8.5
waardering met
1184 beoordelingen
Van ฿-1
 
TAT
AQ.in.th is an approved Online Travel Agent for Thailand.
TAT License 11/10602
IATA
ASQ Thailand
Certificate of Entry (COE)
Thailand Covid Insurance
Thailand Entry Requirements
Thailand Pass
Thailand Pass Rejected
Thailand Test & Go
Thailand Blue Zones
Thailand ESim
EN
TH
DE
NL
FR
KO
JA
ZH-CN
RU