Makka Hotel - Chiang Mai Sandbox Hotel

Please remember that you must meet all the ข้อกำหนดการเข้าโควิดเพิ่มเติม, and this includes applying for a Thailand Pass to enter Thailand as well.

This hotel in high demand right now which is why we advise making your คำขอจอง sooner rather than later to ensure you can get the room/package you desire.

Nestled in the heart of Chiang Mai, Makka Hotel is an ideal spot from which to discover Chiang Mai. From here, the airport can be reached within 15 minutes and Chiang Mai’s well-known walking street night bazaar is located within walking distance. The hotel offers easy access to various temples, cultural points of interest, and tourist destinations. This charming, 2-story boutique offers 26 guestrooms surrounded by gardens. Uniquely designed with contemporary northern Thai style and Buddhist philosophy in mind, this feel-like-home hotel makes guests feel relaxed in both body and mind. A library and private garden are only a couple of the facilities offered to enrich the guests’ stay. Makka Hotel is an ideal place of stay for travelers seeking charm, comfort, and convenience in Chiang Mai.

ที่อยู่ / แผนที่

18 Soi 8 Phrapokklao Rd., T.Phrasing, A.Muang, Old City, Chiang Mai, Thailand, 50200

