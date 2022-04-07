CHIANG MAI TEST & GO

Eastin Tan Hotel Chiang Mai - Chiang Mai Test & Go Hotel

Chiang Mai
8.8
rating with
1778 reviews
Updated on April 7, 2022
Please remember that you must meet all the additional covid entry requirements, and this includes applying for a Thailand Pass to enter Thailand as well.

This hotel is not a Direct Payment Partner yet, and we cannot gaurentee the following things
  • We cannot guarantee secure payment for this hotel.
  • We cannot guarantee secure document handling for this hotel.
  • We cannot guarantee a fast response for this hotel.
  • We cannot guarantee a fast confirmation letter for this hotel.

You will be directly connected to this hotel via email, and they will collect your documents, and request payment.

We only offer Instant Confirmation Letters, and guarantees for our INSTANT CONFIRMATION hotels listed HERE.

Renovated in 2014, the Eastin Tan Chiang Mai guarantees guests a pleasant stay whether in Chiang Mai for business or pleasure. The property is not too far from the city center: just 3.4 kilometers away, and it normally takes about 12 minutes to reach the airport. With its convenient location, the property offers easy access to the city's must-see destinations. First-rate property services and facilities that define the Eastin Hotels experience await you at the Eastin Tan Chiang Mai. The property offers access to a vast array of services, including free Wi-Fi in all rooms, 24-hour front desk, luggage storage, Wi-Fi in public areas, car park. Experience high quality room facilities during your stay here. Some rooms include television LCD/plasma screen, clothes rack, complimentary instant coffee, complimentary tea, free welcome drink, provided to help guests recharge after a long day. The hotel offers wonderful recreational facilities such as fitness center, outdoor pool, kids club, pool (kids), steamroom to make your stay truly unforgettable. With an ideal location and facilities to match, Eastin Tan Chiang Mai hits the spot in many ways.

Address / Map

171 Huay Kaew Road., T.Suthep A.Muang, Nimmanhemin, Chiang Mai, Thailand, 50200

