CHIANG MAI TEST & GO

Eastin Tan Hotel Chiang Mai - Chiang Mai Test & Go Hotel

Chiang Mai
8.8
waardering met
1778 reviews
Bijgewerkt op April 7, 2022
Eastin Tan Hotel Chiang Mai - Image 0
Eastin Tan Hotel Chiang Mai - Image 1
Eastin Tan Hotel Chiang Mai - Image 2
Eastin Tan Hotel Chiang Mai - Image 3
Eastin Tan Hotel Chiang Mai - Image 4
Eastin Tan Hotel Chiang Mai - Image 5
+31 foto's

Houd er rekening mee dat u aan alle aanvullende covid-toelatingseisen moet voldoen, inclusief het aanvragen van een Thailand pas om Thailand binnen te komen.

This hotel is not a Direct Payment Partner yet, and we cannot gaurentee the following things
  • We cannot guarantee secure payment for this hotel.
  • We cannot guarantee secure document handling for this hotel.
  • We cannot guarantee a fast response for this hotel.
  • We cannot guarantee a fast confirmation letter for this hotel.

You will be directly connected to this hotel via email, and they will collect your documents, and request payment.

We only offer Instant Confirmation Letters, and guarantees for our INSTANT CONFIRMATION hotels listed HERE.

Renovated in 2014, the Eastin Tan Chiang Mai guarantees guests a pleasant stay whether in Chiang Mai for business or pleasure. The property is not too far from the city center: just 3.4 kilometers away, and it normally takes about 12 minutes to reach the airport. With its convenient location, the property offers easy access to the city's must-see destinations. First-rate property services and facilities that define the Eastin Hotels experience await you at the Eastin Tan Chiang Mai. The property offers access to a vast array of services, including free Wi-Fi in all rooms, 24-hour front desk, luggage storage, Wi-Fi in public areas, car park. Experience high quality room facilities during your stay here. Some rooms include television LCD/plasma screen, clothes rack, complimentary instant coffee, complimentary tea, free welcome drink, provided to help guests recharge after a long day. The hotel offers wonderful recreational facilities such as fitness center, outdoor pool, kids club, pool (kids), steamroom to make your stay truly unforgettable. With an ideal location and facilities to match, Eastin Tan Chiang Mai hits the spot in many ways.

TOON ALLE HOTELS
Doorzoek alle 190+ SANDBOX-hotels
Score
0.0/5
onbeoordeeld
Gebaseerd op 0 beoordelingen
Beoordeling
Uitstekend
0
Zeer goed
0
Gemiddelde
0
Arm
0
Vreselijk
0
Als u te gast was bij Eastin Tan Hotel Chiang Mai , dan zouden het hotel en onze kijkers het zeer op prijs stellen als u een gedetailleerde recensie achterlaat.
LAAT REVIEW ACHTER VOOR Eastin Tan Hotel Chiang Mai
ZIE ALLE REVIEWS

Adres / kaart

171 Huay Kaew Road., T.Suthep A.Muang, Nimmanhemin, Chiang Mai, Thailand, 50200

Populaire filters

Hotels in de buurt van Test & Go

Huen Jao Ban Hotel
7.9
waardering met
15 beoordelingen
Van ฿-1
The Chiang Mai Old Town Hotel
9
waardering met
65 beoordelingen
Van ฿-1
Merchant Villa (SHA Extra Plus)
9.2
waardering met
62 beoordelingen
Van ฿-1
Walking Street Residence
8.1
waardering met
735 beoordelingen
Van ฿-1
Nidhra Lanna Hotel
9
waardering met
381 beoordelingen
Van ฿-1
The Signature Hotel @ Thapae (SHA Extra Plus)
8.7
waardering met
371 beoordelingen
Van ฿-1
The Rise Suites
9.5
waardering met
7 beoordelingen
Van ฿-1
Amata Lanna Village Hotel
8.8
waardering met
20 beoordelingen
Van ฿-1
 
TAT
AQ.in.th is an approved Online Travel Agent for Thailand.
TAT License 11/10602
IATA
ASQ Thailand
Certificate of Entry (COE)
Thailand Covid Insurance
Thailand Entry Requirements
Thailand Pass
Thailand Pass Rejected
Thailand Test & Go
Thailand Blue Zones
Thailand ESim
EN
TH
DE
NL
FR
KO
JA
ZH-CN
RU