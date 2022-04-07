CHIANG MAI TEST & GO

Eastin Tan Hotel Chiang Mai - Chiang Mai Test & Go Hotel

Chiang Mai
8.8

1778 리뷰로 평가
업데이트 날짜 April 7, 2022
Eastin Tan Hotel Chiang Mai - Image 0
Eastin Tan Hotel Chiang Mai - Image 1
Eastin Tan Hotel Chiang Mai - Image 2
Eastin Tan Hotel Chiang Mai - Image 3
Eastin Tan Hotel Chiang Mai - Image 4
Eastin Tan Hotel Chiang Mai - Image 5
+31 사진

모든 추가 covid 입국 요건 을 충족해야 하며 여기에는 태국 입국을 위한 태국 패스 신청도 포함됩니다.

This hotel is not a Direct Payment Partner yet, and we cannot gaurentee the following things
  • We cannot guarantee secure payment for this hotel.
  • We cannot guarantee secure document handling for this hotel.
  • We cannot guarantee a fast response for this hotel.
  • We cannot guarantee a fast confirmation letter for this hotel.

You will be directly connected to this hotel via email, and they will collect your documents, and request payment.

We only offer Instant Confirmation Letters, and guarantees for our INSTANT CONFIRMATION hotels listed HERE.

Renovated in 2014, the Eastin Tan Chiang Mai guarantees guests a pleasant stay whether in Chiang Mai for business or pleasure. The property is not too far from the city center: just 3.4 kilometers away, and it normally takes about 12 minutes to reach the airport. With its convenient location, the property offers easy access to the city's must-see destinations. First-rate property services and facilities that define the Eastin Hotels experience await you at the Eastin Tan Chiang Mai. The property offers access to a vast array of services, including free Wi-Fi in all rooms, 24-hour front desk, luggage storage, Wi-Fi in public areas, car park. Experience high quality room facilities during your stay here. Some rooms include television LCD/plasma screen, clothes rack, complimentary instant coffee, complimentary tea, free welcome drink, provided to help guests recharge after a long day. The hotel offers wonderful recreational facilities such as fitness center, outdoor pool, kids club, pool (kids), steamroom to make your stay truly unforgettable. With an ideal location and facilities to match, Eastin Tan Chiang Mai hits the spot in many ways.

모든 호텔 보기
190 개 이상의 SANDBOX 호텔 검색
점수
0.0/5
등급 없음
기반 0 리뷰
평가
우수한
0
아주 좋아
0
평균
0
가난한
0
무서운
0
Eastin Tan Hotel Chiang Mai 의 게스트라면 호텔과 저희 시청자 분들께서 자세한 리뷰를 남겨 주시면 대단히 감사하겠습니다.
리뷰를 남겨주세요 Eastin Tan Hotel Chiang Mai
모든 리뷰보기

주소 /지도

171 Huay Kaew Road., T.Suthep A.Muang, Nimmanhemin, Chiang Mai, Thailand, 50200

인기 필터

주변 Test & Go 호텔

Huen Jao Ban Hotel
7.9
평가
15 리뷰
에서 ฿-1
The Chiang Mai Old Town Hotel
9
평가
65 리뷰
에서 ฿-1
Merchant Villa (SHA Extra Plus)
9.2
평가
62 리뷰
에서 ฿-1
Walking Street Residence
8.1
평가
735 리뷰
에서 ฿-1
Nidhra Lanna Hotel
9
평가
381 리뷰
에서 ฿-1
The Signature Hotel @ Thapae (SHA Extra Plus)
8.7
평가
371 리뷰
에서 ฿-1
The Rise Suites
9.5
평가
7 리뷰
에서 ฿-1
Amata Lanna Village Hotel
8.8
평가
20 리뷰
에서 ฿-1
 
TAT
AQ.in.th is an approved Online Travel Agent for Thailand.
TAT License 11/10602
IATA
ASQ Thailand
Certificate of Entry (COE)
Thailand Covid Insurance
Thailand Entry Requirements
Thailand Pass
Thailand Pass Rejected
Thailand Test & Go
Thailand Blue Zones
Thailand ESim
EN
TH
DE
NL
FR
KO
JA
ZH-CN
RU