CHIANG MAI TEST & GO

Eastin Tan Hotel Chiang Mai - Chiang Mai Test & Go Hotel

Chiang Mai
8.8
通过
1778条评论进行评分
更新于 April 7, 2022
Eastin Tan Hotel Chiang Mai - Image 0
Eastin Tan Hotel Chiang Mai - Image 1
Eastin Tan Hotel Chiang Mai - Image 2
Eastin Tan Hotel Chiang Mai - Image 3
Eastin Tan Hotel Chiang Mai - Image 4
Eastin Tan Hotel Chiang Mai - Image 5
+31 相片

请记住，您必须满足所有额外的covid入学要求 ，这也包括申请泰国通票才能进入泰国。

This hotel is not a Direct Payment Partner yet, and we cannot gaurentee the following things
  • We cannot guarantee secure payment for this hotel.
  • We cannot guarantee secure document handling for this hotel.
  • We cannot guarantee a fast response for this hotel.
  • We cannot guarantee a fast confirmation letter for this hotel.

You will be directly connected to this hotel via email, and they will collect your documents, and request payment.

We only offer Instant Confirmation Letters, and guarantees for our INSTANT CONFIRMATION hotels listed HERE.

Renovated in 2014, the Eastin Tan Chiang Mai guarantees guests a pleasant stay whether in Chiang Mai for business or pleasure. The property is not too far from the city center: just 3.4 kilometers away, and it normally takes about 12 minutes to reach the airport. With its convenient location, the property offers easy access to the city's must-see destinations. First-rate property services and facilities that define the Eastin Hotels experience await you at the Eastin Tan Chiang Mai. The property offers access to a vast array of services, including free Wi-Fi in all rooms, 24-hour front desk, luggage storage, Wi-Fi in public areas, car park. Experience high quality room facilities during your stay here. Some rooms include television LCD/plasma screen, clothes rack, complimentary instant coffee, complimentary tea, free welcome drink, provided to help guests recharge after a long day. The hotel offers wonderful recreational facilities such as fitness center, outdoor pool, kids club, pool (kids), steamroom to make your stay truly unforgettable. With an ideal location and facilities to match, Eastin Tan Chiang Mai hits the spot in many ways.

显示所有酒店
搜索所有 190 多家 SANDBOX 酒店
分数
0.0/5
未分级
基于 0 评论
评分
优秀的
0
非常好
0
平均数
0
较差的
0
糟糕的
0
如果您是Eastin Tan Hotel Chiang Mai的客人，那么如果您留下详细的评论，那么酒店以及我们的观众将非常感激。
留下评论 Eastin Tan Hotel Chiang Mai
查看所有评论

地址/地图

171 Huay Kaew Road., T.Suthep A.Muang, Nimmanhemin, Chiang Mai, Thailand, 50200

热门过滤器

附近的Test & Go酒店

Huen Jao Ban Hotel
7.9

15 评论
฿-1
The Chiang Mai Old Town Hotel
9

65 评论
฿-1
Merchant Villa (SHA Extra Plus)
9.2

62 评论
฿-1
Walking Street Residence
8.1

735 评论
฿-1
Nidhra Lanna Hotel
9

381 评论
฿-1
The Rise Suites
9.5

7 评论
฿-1
Amata Lanna Village Hotel
8.8

20 评论
฿-1
 
TAT
AQ.in.th is an approved Online Travel Agent for Thailand.
TAT License 11/10602
IATA
ASQ Thailand
Certificate of Entry (COE)
Thailand Covid Insurance
Thailand Entry Requirements
Thailand Pass
Thailand Pass Rejected
Thailand Test & Go
Thailand Blue Zones
Thailand ESim
EN
TH
DE
NL
FR
KO
JA
ZH-CN
RU