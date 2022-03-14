Chedi Home - Chiang Mai Sandbox Hotel

Please remember that you must meet all the additional covid entry requirements, and this includes applying for a Thailand Pass to enter Thailand as well.
Well-positioned in Tha Phae, Chedi Home is the ideal point of departure for your excursions in Chiang Mai. From here, guests can enjoy easy access to all that the lively city has to offer. With its convenient location, the hotel offers easy access to the city's must-see destinations. The facilities and services provided by Chedi Home ensure a pleasant stay for guests. The hotel offers access to a vast array of services, including free Wi-Fi in all rooms, 24-hour security, daily housekeeping, fireplace, taxi service. The hotel features 20 beautifully appointed guest rooms, many of which include television LCD/plasma screen, clothes rack, complimentary instant coffee, complimentary tea, mirror. The hotel offers an excellent variety of recreational facilities, including outdoor pool. Whatever your reason for visiting Chiang Mai, the Chedi Home is the perfect venue for an exhilarating and exciting break away.