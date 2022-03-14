CHIANG MAI TEST & GO

Chedi Home - Chiang Mai Sandbox Hotel

Chiang Mai
9.1
通过
520条评论进行评分
更新于 March 14, 2022
Chedi Home - Image 0
Chedi Home - Image 1
Chedi Home - Image 2
Chedi Home - Image 3
Chedi Home - Image 4
Chedi Home - Image 5
+37 相片

Please remember that you must meet all the 额外的covid入学要求, and this includes applying for a Thailand Pass to enter Thailand as well.

This hotel is not a Direct Payment Partner yet, and we cannot gaurentee the following things
  • We cannot guarantee secure payment for this hotel.
  • We cannot guarantee secure document handling for this hotel.
  • We cannot guarantee a fast response for this hotel.
  • We cannot guarantee a fast confirmation letter for this hotel.

You will be directly connected to this hotel via email, and they will collect your documents, and request payment.

We only offer Instant Confirmation Letters, and guarantees for our INSTANT CONFIRMATION hotels listed HERE.

房间数

All of the following packages include the required tests, and transport.

Well-positioned in Tha Phae, Chedi Home is the ideal point of departure for your excursions in Chiang Mai. From here, guests can enjoy easy access to all that the lively city has to offer. With its convenient location, the hotel offers easy access to the city's must-see destinations. The facilities and services provided by Chedi Home ensure a pleasant stay for guests. The hotel offers access to a vast array of services, including free Wi-Fi in all rooms, 24-hour security, daily housekeeping, fireplace, taxi service. The hotel features 20 beautifully appointed guest rooms, many of which include television LCD/plasma screen, clothes rack, complimentary instant coffee, complimentary tea, mirror. The hotel offers an excellent variety of recreational facilities, including outdoor pool. Whatever your reason for visiting Chiang Mai, the Chedi Home is the perfect venue for an exhilarating and exciting break away.

SHOW ALL HOTELS
搜索所有 190 多家 SANDBOX 酒店
分数
0.0/5
未分级
基于 0 评论
评分
优秀的
0
非常好
0
平均数
0
较差的
0
糟糕的
0
如果您是Chedi Home的客人，那么如果您留下详细的评论，那么酒店以及我们的观众将非常感激。
留下评论 Chedi Home
查看所有评论

地址/地图

22/5 Chaiyaphum Rd. Soi1, T.Chang Moi, A.Muang, Tha Phae, Chiang Mai, Thailand, 50200

热门过滤器

附近的Test & Go酒店

Nidhra Lanna Hotel
9

381 评论
฿-1
Walking Street Residence
8.1

735 评论
฿-1
The Chiang Mai Old Town Hotel
9

65 评论
฿-1
The Rise Suites
9.5

7 评论
฿-1
Amata Lanna Village Hotel
8.8

20 评论
฿-1
Huen Jao Ban Hotel
7.9

15 评论
฿-1
Merchant Villa (SHA Extra Plus)
9.2

62 评论
฿-1
 
TAT
AQ.in.th is an approved Online Travel Agent for Thailand.
TAT License 11/10602
IATA
ASQ Thailand
Certificate of Entry (COE)
Thailand Covid Insurance
Thailand Entry Requirements
Thailand Pass
Thailand Pass Rejected
Thailand Test & Go
Thailand Blue Zones
Thailand ESim
EN
TH
DE
NL
FR
KO
JA
ZH-CN
RU