Chedi Home - Chiang Mai Sandbox Hotel

Chiang Mai
9.1
note avec
520 avis
Mis à jour le March 14, 2022
Please remember that you must meet all the exigences supplémentaires d'entrée covid, and this includes applying for a Thailand Pass to enter Thailand as well.

This hotel is not a Direct Payment Partner yet, and we cannot gaurentee the following things
  • We cannot guarantee secure payment for this hotel.
  • We cannot guarantee secure document handling for this hotel.
  • We cannot guarantee a fast response for this hotel.
  • We cannot guarantee a fast confirmation letter for this hotel.

You will be directly connected to this hotel via email, and they will collect your documents, and request payment.

We only offer Instant Confirmation Letters, and guarantees for our INSTANT CONFIRMATION hotels listed HERE.

Pièces

All of the following packages include the required tests, and transport.

Well-positioned in Tha Phae, Chedi Home is the ideal point of departure for your excursions in Chiang Mai. From here, guests can enjoy easy access to all that the lively city has to offer. With its convenient location, the hotel offers easy access to the city's must-see destinations. The facilities and services provided by Chedi Home ensure a pleasant stay for guests. The hotel offers access to a vast array of services, including free Wi-Fi in all rooms, 24-hour security, daily housekeeping, fireplace, taxi service. The hotel features 20 beautifully appointed guest rooms, many of which include television LCD/plasma screen, clothes rack, complimentary instant coffee, complimentary tea, mirror. The hotel offers an excellent variety of recreational facilities, including outdoor pool. Whatever your reason for visiting Chiang Mai, the Chedi Home is the perfect venue for an exhilarating and exciting break away.

Adresse / Carte

22/5 Chaiyaphum Rd. Soi1, T.Chang Moi, A.Muang, Tha Phae, Chiang Mai, Thailand, 50200

