CHIANG MAI TEST & GO

Chedi Home - Chiang Mai Sandbox Hotel

Chiang Mai
9.1

520レビューによる評価
更新日 March 14, 2022
Chedi Home - Image 0
Chedi Home - Image 1
Chedi Home - Image 2
Chedi Home - Image 3
Chedi Home - Image 4
Chedi Home - Image 5
+37 写真

Please remember that you must meet all the 追加のcovidエントリー要件, and this includes applying for a Thailand Pass to enter Thailand as well.

This hotel is not a Direct Payment Partner yet, and we cannot gaurentee the following things
  • We cannot guarantee secure payment for this hotel.
  • We cannot guarantee secure document handling for this hotel.
  • We cannot guarantee a fast response for this hotel.
  • We cannot guarantee a fast confirmation letter for this hotel.

You will be directly connected to this hotel via email, and they will collect your documents, and request payment.

We only offer Instant Confirmation Letters, and guarantees for our INSTANT CONFIRMATION hotels listed HERE.

部屋

All of the following packages include the required tests, and transport.

Well-positioned in Tha Phae, Chedi Home is the ideal point of departure for your excursions in Chiang Mai. From here, guests can enjoy easy access to all that the lively city has to offer. With its convenient location, the hotel offers easy access to the city's must-see destinations. The facilities and services provided by Chedi Home ensure a pleasant stay for guests. The hotel offers access to a vast array of services, including free Wi-Fi in all rooms, 24-hour security, daily housekeeping, fireplace, taxi service. The hotel features 20 beautifully appointed guest rooms, many of which include television LCD/plasma screen, clothes rack, complimentary instant coffee, complimentary tea, mirror. The hotel offers an excellent variety of recreational facilities, including outdoor pool. Whatever your reason for visiting Chiang Mai, the Chedi Home is the perfect venue for an exhilarating and exciting break away.

SHOW ALL HOTELS
190以上のSANDBOXホテルをすべて検索
スコア
0.0/5
未評価
に基づく 0 レビュー
評価
優れた
0
とても良い
0
平均
0
貧しい
0
ひどい
0
Chedi Homeゲストだった場合、ホテルと私たちの視聴者は、詳細なレビューを残していただければ幸いです。
レビューを残す Chedi Home
すべてのレビューを見る

住所/地図

22/5 Chaiyaphum Rd. Soi1, T.Chang Moi, A.Muang, Tha Phae, Chiang Mai, Thailand, 50200

人気のフィルター

近くのTest & Goホテル

Nidhra Lanna Hotel
9
との評価
381 レビュー
から ฿-1
The Signature Hotel @ Thapae (SHA Extra Plus)
8.7
との評価
371 レビュー
から ฿-1
Walking Street Residence
8.1
との評価
735 レビュー
から ฿-1
The Chiang Mai Old Town Hotel
9
との評価
65 レビュー
から ฿-1
The Rise Suites
9.5
との評価
7 レビュー
から ฿-1
Amata Lanna Village Hotel
8.8
との評価
20 レビュー
から ฿-1
Huen Jao Ban Hotel
7.9
との評価
15 レビュー
から ฿-1
Merchant Villa (SHA Extra Plus)
9.2
との評価
62 レビュー
から ฿-1
 
TAT
AQ.in.th is an approved Online Travel Agent for Thailand.
TAT License 11/10602
IATA
ASQ Thailand
Certificate of Entry (COE)
Thailand Covid Insurance
Thailand Entry Requirements
Thailand Pass
Thailand Pass Rejected
Thailand Test & Go
Thailand Blue Zones
Thailand ESim
EN
TH
DE
NL
FR
KO
JA
ZH-CN
RU