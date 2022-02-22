SAMUI (SHA+) TEST & GO

Baan Fah Resort - Samui (SHA+) Sandbox Hotel

Samui (SHA+)
8.2
rating with
45 reviews
Updated on February 22, 2022
Baan Fah Resort - Image 0
Baan Fah Resort - Image 1
Baan Fah Resort - Image 2
Baan Fah Resort - Image 3
Baan Fah Resort - Image 4
Baan Fah Resort - Image 5
+12 photos

Please remember that you must meet all the additional covid entry requirements, and this includes applying for a Thailand Pass to enter Thailand as well.

This hotel in high demand right now which is why we advise making your booking requests sooner rather than later to ensure you can get the room/package you desire.

Rooms

All of the following packages include the required tests, and transport.

Whether you're a tourist or traveling on business, Baan Fah Resort is a great choice for accommodation when visiting Samui. From here, guests can enjoy easy access to all that the lively city has to offer. A haven of rest and relaxation, the hotel will offer total renewal just steps away from the city's numerous attractions such as Maenam Beach, Wat Phi Kho Thong, Santiburi Golf Resort. Offering hotel guests superior services and a broad range of amenities, Baan Fah Resort is committed to ensuring that your stay is as comfortable as possible. Top features of the hotel include free Wi-Fi in all rooms, 24-hour security, daily housekeeping, luggage storage, Wi-Fi in public areas. Step into one of 14 inviting rooms and escape the stresses of the day with a wide range of amenities such as complimentary instant coffee, complimentary tea, slippers, sofa, towels which can be found in some rooms. The hotel's recreational facilities, which include massage, garden are designed for escape and relaxation. Baan Fah Resort is an ideal place of stay for travelers seeking charm, comfort and convenience in Samui.

SHOW ALL SANDBOX HOTELS
Search through all 190+ SANDBOX Hotels
Score
0.0/5
Unrated
Based on 0 reviews
Rating
Excellent
0
Very Good
0
Average
0
Poor
0
Terrible
0
If you were a guest at Baan Fah Resort, then the hotel, and our viewers would greatly appreciate it if you would leave a detailed review.
LEAVE REVIEW FOR Baan Fah Resort
SEE ALL REVIEWS

Address / Map

129/3-4 Moo.1, Mae Nam, Koh Samui, Thailand, 84330

Popular Filters

Nearby Test & Go Hotels

Amarin Samui Hotel
7.6
rating with
241 reviews
From ฿-1
Fair House Villas and Spa Samui
8.3
rating with
606 reviews
From ฿-1
Baan Chaweng Beach Resort & Spa
8.5
rating with
1073 reviews
From ฿-1
OZO Chaweng Samui
8.7
rating with
1188 reviews
From ฿-1
Muang Samui Spa Resort
8.6
rating with
855 reviews
From ฿-1
Amari Koh Samui
8.6
rating with
1152 reviews
From ฿-1
Royal Muang Samui Villas
8.4
rating with
673 reviews
From ฿-1
Samaya Bura Beach Resort - Koh Samui
7.7
rating with
641 reviews
From ฿-1
 
TAT
AQ.in.th is an approved Online Travel Agent for Thailand.
TAT License 11/10602
IATA
ASQ Thailand
Certificate of Entry (COE)
Thailand Covid Insurance
Thailand Entry Requirements
Thailand Pass
Thailand Pass Rejected
Thailand Test & Go
Thailand Blue Zones
Thailand ESim
EN
TH
DE
NL
FR
KO
JA
ZH-CN
RU