SAMUI (SHA+) TEST & GO

Baan Fah Resort - Samui (SHA+) Sandbox Hotel

Samui (SHA+)
8.2
通过
45条评论进行评分
更新于 February 22, 2022
Baan Fah Resort - Image 0
Baan Fah Resort - Image 1
Baan Fah Resort - Image 2
Baan Fah Resort - Image 3
Baan Fah Resort - Image 4
Baan Fah Resort - Image 5
+12 相片

Please remember that you must meet all the 额外的covid入学要求, and this includes applying for a Thailand Pass to enter Thailand as well.

This hotel in high demand right now which is why we advise making your 预订要求 sooner rather than later to ensure you can get the room/package you desire.

房间数

All of the following packages include the required tests, and transport.

Whether you're a tourist or traveling on business, Baan Fah Resort is a great choice for accommodation when visiting Samui. From here, guests can enjoy easy access to all that the lively city has to offer. A haven of rest and relaxation, the hotel will offer total renewal just steps away from the city's numerous attractions such as Maenam Beach, Wat Phi Kho Thong, Santiburi Golf Resort. Offering hotel guests superior services and a broad range of amenities, Baan Fah Resort is committed to ensuring that your stay is as comfortable as possible. Top features of the hotel include free Wi-Fi in all rooms, 24-hour security, daily housekeeping, luggage storage, Wi-Fi in public areas. Step into one of 14 inviting rooms and escape the stresses of the day with a wide range of amenities such as complimentary instant coffee, complimentary tea, slippers, sofa, towels which can be found in some rooms. The hotel's recreational facilities, which include massage, garden are designed for escape and relaxation. Baan Fah Resort is an ideal place of stay for travelers seeking charm, comfort and convenience in Samui.

地址/地图

129/3-4 Moo.1, Mae Nam, Koh Samui, Thailand, 84330

