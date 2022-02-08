Wualai Sabaidee - Chiang Mai Sandbox Hotel

Please remember that you must meet all the дополнительные требования для входа в covid, and this includes applying for a Thailand Pass to enter Thailand as well.

Situated only 350 metres from one of Chiang Mai's top attractions Saturday Walking Street, Wualai Sabaidee offers traditional Lanna-style rooms and free WiFi access in all areas. The property also provides free uses of bicycles. Fitted with wooden furnishings, the air-conditioned rooms come with a safety deposit box, a flat-screen cable TV and a refrigerator. It also has a private balcony overlooking the city or garden. The en suite bathroom includes shower facilities, a hairdryer and free toiletries. Wualai Sabaidee is 750 metres from Chiang Mai Gate and about 2 km from both Chedi Luang Temple and Sunday Walking Street. Guests can also check out Warorot Market located 4 km away for souvenirs and local snacks. Chiang Mai International Airport is 2.5 km away.

