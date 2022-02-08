CHIANG MAI TEST & GO

Wualai Sabaidee - Chiang Mai Sandbox Hotel

Chiang Mai
9.6
оценка с
89
Обновление February 8, 2022
Please remember that you must meet all the дополнительные требования для входа в covid, and this includes applying for a Thailand Pass to enter Thailand as well.

This hotel in high demand right now which is why we advise making your запросы на бронирование sooner rather than later to ensure you can get the room/package you desire.

Номера

All of the following packages include the required tests, and transport.

Situated only 350 metres from one of Chiang Mai's top attractions Saturday Walking Street, Wualai Sabaidee offers traditional Lanna-style rooms and free WiFi access in all areas. The property also provides free uses of bicycles. Fitted with wooden furnishings, the air-conditioned rooms come with a safety deposit box, a flat-screen cable TV and a refrigerator. It also has a private balcony overlooking the city or garden. The en suite bathroom includes shower facilities, a hairdryer and free toiletries. Wualai Sabaidee is 750 metres from Chiang Mai Gate and about 2 km from both Chedi Luang Temple and Sunday Walking Street. Guests can also check out Warorot Market located 4 km away for souvenirs and local snacks. Chiang Mai International Airport is 2.5 km away.

Если бы вы были гостем в Wualai Sabaidee , то отель и наши зрители были бы очень признательны, если бы вы оставили подробный отзыв.
Адрес / Карта

2/5 Wualai Rd. Soi. 3, Tambon Haiya, Amphur Muang, Wua Lai, Chiang Mai, Thailand, 50100

