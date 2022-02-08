CHIANG MAI TEST & GO

Wualai Sabaidee - Chiang Mai Sandbox Hotel

Chiang Mai
9.6
rating with
89 reviews
Updated on February 8, 2022
Wualai Sabaidee - Image 0
Wualai Sabaidee - Image 1
Wualai Sabaidee - Image 2
Wualai Sabaidee - Image 3
Wualai Sabaidee - Image 4
Wualai Sabaidee - Image 5
+8 photos

Please remember that you must meet all the additional covid entry requirements, and this includes applying for a Thailand Pass to enter Thailand as well.

This hotel in high demand right now which is why we advise making your booking requests sooner rather than later to ensure you can get the room/package you desire.

Rooms

All of the following packages include the required tests, and transport.

Situated only 350 metres from one of Chiang Mai's top attractions Saturday Walking Street, Wualai Sabaidee offers traditional Lanna-style rooms and free WiFi access in all areas. The property also provides free uses of bicycles. Fitted with wooden furnishings, the air-conditioned rooms come with a safety deposit box, a flat-screen cable TV and a refrigerator. It also has a private balcony overlooking the city or garden. The en suite bathroom includes shower facilities, a hairdryer and free toiletries. Wualai Sabaidee is 750 metres from Chiang Mai Gate and about 2 km from both Chedi Luang Temple and Sunday Walking Street. Guests can also check out Warorot Market located 4 km away for souvenirs and local snacks. Chiang Mai International Airport is 2.5 km away.

SHOW ALL SANDBOX HOTELS
Search through all 190+ SANDBOX Hotels
Score
0.0/5
Unrated
Based on 0 reviews
Rating
Excellent
0
Very Good
0
Average
0
Poor
0
Terrible
0
If you were a guest at Wualai Sabaidee, then the hotel, and our viewers would greatly appreciate it if you would leave a detailed review.
LEAVE REVIEW FOR Wualai Sabaidee
SEE ALL REVIEWS

Address / Map

2/5 Wualai Rd. Soi. 3, Tambon Haiya, Amphur Muang, Wua Lai, Chiang Mai, Thailand, 50100

Popular Filters

Nearby Test & Go Hotels

Walking Street Residence
8.1
rating with
735 reviews
From ฿-1
The Signature Hotel @ Thapae (SHA Extra Plus)
8.7
rating with
371 reviews
From ฿-1
The Rise Suites
9.5
rating with
7 reviews
From ฿-1
Huen Jao Ban Hotel
7.9
rating with
15 reviews
From ฿-1
Merchant Villa (SHA Extra Plus)
9.2
rating with
62 reviews
From ฿-1
Veranda High Resort Chiang Mai - MGallery
8.5
rating with
1184 reviews
From ฿-1
 
TAT
AQ.in.th is an approved Online Travel Agent for Thailand.
TAT License 11/10602
IATA
ASQ Thailand
Certificate of Entry (COE)
Thailand Covid Insurance
Thailand Entry Requirements
Thailand Pass
Thailand Pass Rejected
Thailand Test & Go
Thailand Blue Zones
Thailand ESim
EN
TH
DE
NL
FR
KO
JA
ZH-CN
RU