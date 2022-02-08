CHIANG MAI TEST & GO

Wualai Sabaidee - Chiang Mai Sandbox Hotel

Chiang Mai
9.6

89 리뷰로 평가
업데이트 날짜 February 8, 2022
Please remember that you must meet all the 추가 covid 입국 요건, and this includes applying for a Thailand Pass to enter Thailand as well.

This hotel in high demand right now which is why we advise making your 예약 요청 sooner rather than later to ensure you can get the room/package you desire.

객실

All of the following packages include the required tests, and transport.

Situated only 350 metres from one of Chiang Mai's top attractions Saturday Walking Street, Wualai Sabaidee offers traditional Lanna-style rooms and free WiFi access in all areas. The property also provides free uses of bicycles. Fitted with wooden furnishings, the air-conditioned rooms come with a safety deposit box, a flat-screen cable TV and a refrigerator. It also has a private balcony overlooking the city or garden. The en suite bathroom includes shower facilities, a hairdryer and free toiletries. Wualai Sabaidee is 750 metres from Chiang Mai Gate and about 2 km from both Chedi Luang Temple and Sunday Walking Street. Guests can also check out Warorot Market located 4 km away for souvenirs and local snacks. Chiang Mai International Airport is 2.5 km away.

주소 /지도

2/5 Wualai Rd. Soi. 3, Tambon Haiya, Amphur Muang, Wua Lai, Chiang Mai, Thailand, 50100

