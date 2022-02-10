CHIANG MAI TEST & GO

Vdara Pool Resort Spa, Chiang Mai - Chiang Mai Sandbox Hotel

Chiang Mai
7.9
оценка с
164
Обновление February 10, 2022
Vdara Pool Resort Spa, Chiang Mai - Image 0
Vdara Pool Resort Spa, Chiang Mai - Image 1
Vdara Pool Resort Spa, Chiang Mai - Image 2
Vdara Pool Resort Spa, Chiang Mai - Image 3
Vdara Pool Resort Spa, Chiang Mai - Image 4
Vdara Pool Resort Spa, Chiang Mai - Image 5
+31 фотографии

Please remember that you must meet all the дополнительные требования для входа в covid, and this includes applying for a Thailand Pass to enter Thailand as well.

This hotel in high demand right now which is why we advise making your запросы на бронирование sooner rather than later to ensure you can get the room/package you desire.

Номера

All of the following packages include the required tests, and transport.

At Vdara Pool Resort Spa, Chiang Mai, each room takes a different theme, and each stay is guaranteed to be a new experience. All 26 guestrooms boast modern interiors with high and innovative fixtures, a huge living space, and comfy beds - all making for an ideal place to rest and relax. Shopaholics can enjoy a satisfying retail therapy session with the property being conveniently positioned close to a number of shopping complexes. The onsite massage offers an array of blissful natural treatment packages to guests who want to be pampered, while the restaurant - surrounded by tranquil scenery - is sure to blow your mind away. A theme party, marriage function, conference, or launch parties are also arranged by Vdara Pool Resort Spa, Chiang Mai.

Если бы вы были гостем в Vdara Pool Resort Spa, Chiang Mai , то отель и наши зрители были бы очень признательны, если бы вы оставили подробный отзыв.
Адрес / Карта

445 Moo 4, Mae Hia, Muang, Mae Hia, Chiang Mai, Thailand, 50100

