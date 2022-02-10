CHIANG MAI TEST & GO

Vdara Pool Resort Spa, Chiang Mai - Chiang Mai Sandbox Hotel

Chiang Mai
7.9
通过
164条评论进行评分
更新于 February 10, 2022
At Vdara Pool Resort Spa, Chiang Mai, each room takes a different theme, and each stay is guaranteed to be a new experience. All 26 guestrooms boast modern interiors with high and innovative fixtures, a huge living space, and comfy beds - all making for an ideal place to rest and relax. Shopaholics can enjoy a satisfying retail therapy session with the property being conveniently positioned close to a number of shopping complexes. The onsite massage offers an array of blissful natural treatment packages to guests who want to be pampered, while the restaurant - surrounded by tranquil scenery - is sure to blow your mind away. A theme party, marriage function, conference, or launch parties are also arranged by Vdara Pool Resort Spa, Chiang Mai.

445 Moo 4, Mae Hia, Muang, Mae Hia, Chiang Mai, Thailand, 50100

