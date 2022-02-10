CHIANG MAI TEST & GO

Vdara Pool Resort Spa, Chiang Mai - Chiang Mai Sandbox Hotel

Chiang Mai
7.9
คะแนนจาก
164
อัปเดตเมื่อ February 10, 2022
Vdara Pool Resort Spa, Chiang Mai - Image 0
Vdara Pool Resort Spa, Chiang Mai - Image 1
Vdara Pool Resort Spa, Chiang Mai - Image 2
Vdara Pool Resort Spa, Chiang Mai - Image 3
Vdara Pool Resort Spa, Chiang Mai - Image 4
Vdara Pool Resort Spa, Chiang Mai - Image 5
+31 รูปถ่าย

Please remember that you must meet all the ข้อกำหนดการเข้าโควิดเพิ่มเติม, and this includes applying for a Thailand Pass to enter Thailand as well.

This hotel in high demand right now which is why we advise making your คำขอจอง sooner rather than later to ensure you can get the room/package you desire.

ห้อง

All of the following packages include the required tests, and transport.

At Vdara Pool Resort Spa, Chiang Mai, each room takes a different theme, and each stay is guaranteed to be a new experience. All 26 guestrooms boast modern interiors with high and innovative fixtures, a huge living space, and comfy beds - all making for an ideal place to rest and relax. Shopaholics can enjoy a satisfying retail therapy session with the property being conveniently positioned close to a number of shopping complexes. The onsite massage offers an array of blissful natural treatment packages to guests who want to be pampered, while the restaurant - surrounded by tranquil scenery - is sure to blow your mind away. A theme party, marriage function, conference, or launch parties are also arranged by Vdara Pool Resort Spa, Chiang Mai.

แสดงโรงแรมแซนด์บ็อกซ์ทั้งหมด
ค้นหาจากโรงแรม SANDBOX ทั้งหมด 190 แห่ง
คะแนน
0.0/5
ไม่ได้จัดประเภท
ขึ้นอยู่กับ 0 บทวิจารณ์
คะแนน
ยอดเยี่ยม
0
ดีมาก
0
เฉลี่ย
0
แย่
0
แย่มาก
0
หากคุณเป็นแขกของ Vdara Pool Resort Spa, Chiang Mai ทางโรงแรมและผู้ชมของเราจะยินดีเป็นอย่างยิ่งหากคุณจะแสดงความคิดเห็นโดยละเอียด
ออกความคิดเห็นสำหรับ Vdara Pool Resort Spa, Chiang Mai
ดูความคิดเห็นทั้งหมด

ที่อยู่ / แผนที่

445 Moo 4, Mae Hia, Muang, Mae Hia, Chiang Mai, Thailand, 50100

ตัวกรองยอดนิยม

Test & Go ใกล้เคียง

Walking Street Residence
8.1
ให้คะแนนด้วย
735 บทวิจารณ์
จาก ฿-1
Veranda High Resort Chiang Mai - MGallery
8.5
ให้คะแนนด้วย
1184 บทวิจารณ์
จาก ฿-1
The Signature Hotel @ Thapae (SHA Extra Plus)
8.7
ให้คะแนนด้วย
371 บทวิจารณ์
จาก ฿-1
Huen Jao Ban Hotel
7.9
ให้คะแนนด้วย
15 บทวิจารณ์
จาก ฿-1
Merchant Villa (SHA Extra Plus)
9.2
ให้คะแนนด้วย
62 บทวิจารณ์
จาก ฿-1
The Rise Suites
9.5
ให้คะแนนด้วย
7 บทวิจารณ์
จาก ฿-1
 
TAT
AQ.in.th is an approved Online Travel Agent for Thailand.
TAT License 11/10602
IATA
ASQ Thailand
Certificate of Entry (COE)
Thailand Covid Insurance
Thailand Entry Requirements
Thailand Pass
Thailand Pass Rejected
Thailand Test & Go
Thailand Blue Zones
Thailand ESim
EN
TH
DE
NL
FR
KO
JA
ZH-CN
RU