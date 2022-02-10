CHIANG MAI TEST & GO

Vdara Pool Resort Spa, Chiang Mai - Chiang Mai Sandbox Hotel

Chiang Mai
7.9
waardering met
164 reviews
Bijgewerkt op February 10, 2022
Vdara Pool Resort Spa, Chiang Mai - Image 0
Vdara Pool Resort Spa, Chiang Mai - Image 1
Vdara Pool Resort Spa, Chiang Mai - Image 2
Vdara Pool Resort Spa, Chiang Mai - Image 3
Vdara Pool Resort Spa, Chiang Mai - Image 4
Vdara Pool Resort Spa, Chiang Mai - Image 5
+31 foto's

Please remember that you must meet all the aanvullende covid-toelatingseisen, and this includes applying for a Thailand Pass to enter Thailand as well.

This hotel in high demand right now which is why we advise making your boekingsaanvragen sooner rather than later to ensure you can get the room/package you desire.

Kamers

All of the following packages include the required tests, and transport.

At Vdara Pool Resort Spa, Chiang Mai, each room takes a different theme, and each stay is guaranteed to be a new experience. All 26 guestrooms boast modern interiors with high and innovative fixtures, a huge living space, and comfy beds - all making for an ideal place to rest and relax. Shopaholics can enjoy a satisfying retail therapy session with the property being conveniently positioned close to a number of shopping complexes. The onsite massage offers an array of blissful natural treatment packages to guests who want to be pampered, while the restaurant - surrounded by tranquil scenery - is sure to blow your mind away. A theme party, marriage function, conference, or launch parties are also arranged by Vdara Pool Resort Spa, Chiang Mai.

TOON ALLE SANDBOX-HOTELS
Doorzoek alle 190+ SANDBOX-hotels
Score
0.0/5
onbeoordeeld
Gebaseerd op 0 beoordelingen
Beoordeling
Uitstekend
0
Zeer goed
0
Gemiddelde
0
Arm
0
Vreselijk
0
Als u te gast was bij Vdara Pool Resort Spa, Chiang Mai , dan zouden het hotel en onze kijkers het zeer op prijs stellen als u een gedetailleerde recensie achterlaat.
LAAT REVIEW ACHTER VOOR Vdara Pool Resort Spa, Chiang Mai
ZIE ALLE REVIEWS

Adres / kaart

445 Moo 4, Mae Hia, Muang, Mae Hia, Chiang Mai, Thailand, 50100

Populaire filters

Hotels in de buurt van Test & Go

Walking Street Residence
8.1
waardering met
735 beoordelingen
Van ฿-1
Veranda High Resort Chiang Mai - MGallery
8.5
waardering met
1184 beoordelingen
Van ฿-1
The Signature Hotel @ Thapae (SHA Extra Plus)
8.7
waardering met
371 beoordelingen
Van ฿-1
Huen Jao Ban Hotel
7.9
waardering met
15 beoordelingen
Van ฿-1
Merchant Villa (SHA Extra Plus)
9.2
waardering met
62 beoordelingen
Van ฿-1
The Rise Suites
9.5
waardering met
7 beoordelingen
Van ฿-1
 
TAT
AQ.in.th is an approved Online Travel Agent for Thailand.
TAT License 11/10602
IATA
ASQ Thailand
Certificate of Entry (COE)
Thailand Covid Insurance
Thailand Entry Requirements
Thailand Pass
Thailand Pass Rejected
Thailand Test & Go
Thailand Blue Zones
Thailand ESim
EN
TH
DE
NL
FR
KO
JA
ZH-CN
RU