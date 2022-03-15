BANGKOK TEST & GO

The Quarter Ploenchit by UHG - Bangkok Sandbox Hotel

Bangkok
8.7
оценка с
700
Обновление March 15, 2022
The Quarter Ploenchit by UHG - Image 0
The Quarter Ploenchit by UHG - Image 1
The Quarter Ploenchit by UHG - Image 2
The Quarter Ploenchit by UHG - Image 3
The Quarter Ploenchit by UHG - Image 4
The Quarter Ploenchit by UHG - Image 5
+30 фотографии

Please remember that you must meet all the дополнительные требования для входа в covid, and this includes applying for a Thailand Pass to enter Thailand as well.

This hotel is not a Direct Payment Partner yet, and we cannot gaurentee the following things
  • We cannot guarantee secure payment for this hotel.
  • We cannot guarantee secure document handling for this hotel.
  • We cannot guarantee a fast response for this hotel.
  • We cannot guarantee a fast confirmation letter for this hotel.

You will be directly connected to this hotel via email, and they will collect your documents, and request payment.

We only offer Instant Confirmation Letters, and guarantees for our INSTANT CONFIRMATION hotels listed HERE.

Номера

All of the following packages include the required tests, and transport.

SHOW ALL HOTELS
Искать среди всех 190+ отелей SANDBOX
Счет
0.0/5
Без рейтинга
На основе 0 отзывы
Рейтинг
Отлично
0
Очень хороший
0
В среднем
0
Бедные
0
Ужасный
0
Если бы вы были гостем в The Quarter Ploenchit by UHG , то отель и наши зрители были бы очень признательны, если бы вы оставили подробный отзыв.
ОСТАВИТЬ ОТЗЫВ ДЛЯ The Quarter Ploenchit by UHG
СМОТРЕТЬ ВСЕ ОТЗЫВЫ

Адрес / Карта

Ploenchit Road, Sukhumvit, Bangkok, Thailand, 10330

Отели-партнеры

True Siam Rangnam Hotel
8.3
рейтинг с
1085 отзывы
Из ฿-1
Holiday Inn Express Bangkok Sathorn
8.6
рейтинг с
2090 отзывы
Из ฿-1
True Siam Phayathai Hotel
8.1
рейтинг с
2458 отзывы
Из ฿-1
JC Kevin Sathorn Bangkok Hotel
8.4
рейтинг с
6947 отзывы
Из ฿-1
Regent Suvarnabhumi Hotel
7.2
рейтинг с
3757 отзывы
Из ฿-1

Популярные фильтры

Ближайшие отели Test & Go

iCheck inn Residence soi 2
7.9
рейтинг с
2381 отзывы
Из ฿-1
Shama Sukhumvit Bangkok
8.3
рейтинг с
815 отзывы
Из ฿-1
Bliston Suwan Parkview Hotel
8.4
рейтинг с
1762 отзывы
Из ฿-1
Sindhorn Kempinski Bangkok
9.3
рейтинг с
56 отзывы
Из ฿-1
Kimpton Maa-Lai Bangkok
9.4
рейтинг с
58 отзывы
Из ฿-1
Centre Point Hotel Chidlom
8.4
рейтинг с
4289 отзывы
Из ฿-1
Adelphi Suites Bangkok
8.7
рейтинг с
3449 отзывы
Из ฿-1
Sindhorn Midtown
9.3
рейтинг с
307 отзывы
Из ฿-1
 
TAT
AQ.in.th is an approved Online Travel Agent for Thailand.
TAT License 11/10602
IATA
ASQ Thailand
Certificate of Entry (COE)
Thailand Covid Insurance
Thailand Entry Requirements
Thailand Pass
Thailand Pass Rejected
Thailand Test & Go
Thailand Blue Zones
Thailand ESim
EN
TH
DE
NL
FR
KO
JA
ZH-CN
RU