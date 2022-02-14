BANGKOK TEST & GO

Summer Tree Hotel - Bangkok Sandbox Hotel

Bangkok
8.2
оценка с
192
Обновление February 14, 2022
Summer Tree Hotel - Image 0
Summer Tree Hotel - Image 1
Summer Tree Hotel - Image 2
Summer Tree Hotel - Image 3
Summer Tree Hotel - Image 4
Summer Tree Hotel - Image 5
+38 фотографии

Please remember that you must meet all the дополнительные требования для входа в covid, and this includes applying for a Thailand Pass to enter Thailand as well.

This hotel in high demand right now which is why we advise making your запросы на бронирование sooner rather than later to ensure you can get the room/package you desire.

Номера

All of the following packages include the required tests, and transport.

When visiting Bangkok, you'll feel right at home at Summer Tree Hotel, which offers quality accommodation and great service. The city center is merely 10 km away and the airport can be reached within 15 minutes. With its convenient location, the hotel offers easy access to the city's must-see destinations. At Summer Tree Hotel, the excellent service and superior facilities make for an unforgettable stay. 24-hour room service, free Wi-Fi in all rooms, 24-hour security, convenience store, daily housekeeping are just a few of the facilities that set Summer Tree Hotel apart from other hotels in the city. In addition, all guestrooms feature a variety of comforts. Many rooms even provide television LCD/plasma screen, clothes rack, free welcome drink, mirror, slippers to please the most discerning guest. The hotel offers fantastic facilities, including hot tub, fitness center, hot spring bath, outdoor pool, spa, to help you unwind after an action-packed day in the city. When you are looking for comfortable and convenient accommodations in Bangkok, make Summer Tree Hotel your home away from home.

ПОКАЗАТЬ ВСЕ ОТЕЛИ SANDBOX
Искать среди всех 190+ отелей SANDBOX
Счет
0.0/5
Без рейтинга
На основе 0 отзывы
Рейтинг
Отлично
0
Очень хороший
0
В среднем
0
Бедные
0
Ужасный
0
Если бы вы были гостем в Summer Tree Hotel , то отель и наши зрители были бы очень признательны, если бы вы оставили подробный отзыв.
ОСТАВИТЬ ОТЗЫВ ДЛЯ Summer Tree Hotel
СМОТРЕТЬ ВСЕ ОТЗЫВЫ

Адрес / Карта

90/55 Chaloem Prakiat Ratchakan Thi 9 Rd., Dokmai, Prawet Bangkok, Bang Na, Bangkok, Thailand, 10250

Популярные фильтры

Ближайшие отели Test & Go

Grand Lord Boutique Hotel
7.4
рейтинг с
211 отзывы
Из ฿-1
Gate43 airport hotel
8.5
рейтинг с
316 отзывы
Из ฿-1
56 Hotel
9.3
рейтинг с
187 отзывы
Из ฿-1
Regent Suvarnabhumi Hotel
7.2
рейтинг с
3757 отзывы
Из ฿-1
Beat Hotel Bangkok
8.2
рейтинг с
1250 отзывы
Из ฿-1
Qiss Residence by Bliston
8.6
рейтинг с
130 отзывы
Из ฿-1
Wyndham Garden Bangkok Sukhumvit 42
7.8
рейтинг с
14 отзывы
Из ฿-1
Hotel Verve
8.8
рейтинг с
668 отзывы
Из ฿-1
 
TAT
AQ.in.th is an approved Online Travel Agent for Thailand.
TAT License 11/10602
IATA
ASQ Thailand
Certificate of Entry (COE)
Thailand Covid Insurance
Thailand Entry Requirements
Thailand Pass
Thailand Pass Rejected
Thailand Test & Go
Thailand Blue Zones
Thailand ESim
EN
TH
DE
NL
FR
KO
JA
ZH-CN
RU