Summer Tree Hotel - Bangkok Sandbox Hotel

Bangkok
8.2
คะแนนจาก
192
อัปเดตเมื่อ February 14, 2022
Please remember that you must meet all the ข้อกำหนดการเข้าโควิดเพิ่มเติม, and this includes applying for a Thailand Pass to enter Thailand as well.

This hotel in high demand right now which is why we advise making your คำขอจอง sooner rather than later to ensure you can get the room/package you desire.

ห้อง

All of the following packages include the required tests, and transport.

When visiting Bangkok, you'll feel right at home at Summer Tree Hotel, which offers quality accommodation and great service. The city center is merely 10 km away and the airport can be reached within 15 minutes. With its convenient location, the hotel offers easy access to the city's must-see destinations. At Summer Tree Hotel, the excellent service and superior facilities make for an unforgettable stay. 24-hour room service, free Wi-Fi in all rooms, 24-hour security, convenience store, daily housekeeping are just a few of the facilities that set Summer Tree Hotel apart from other hotels in the city. In addition, all guestrooms feature a variety of comforts. Many rooms even provide television LCD/plasma screen, clothes rack, free welcome drink, mirror, slippers to please the most discerning guest. The hotel offers fantastic facilities, including hot tub, fitness center, hot spring bath, outdoor pool, spa, to help you unwind after an action-packed day in the city. When you are looking for comfortable and convenient accommodations in Bangkok, make Summer Tree Hotel your home away from home.

90/55 Chaloem Prakiat Ratchakan Thi 9 Rd., Dokmai, Prawet Bangkok, Bang Na, Bangkok, Thailand, 10250

