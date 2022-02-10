Shangri-La Chiang Mai - Chiang Mai Sandbox Hotel

CHIANG MAI TEST & GO

Shangri-La Chiang Mai

Chiang Mai
8.8
оценка с
1511
Обновление February 10, 2022
Located on Chang Klan Road, Shangri-La Chiang Mai in the Thai town of Chiang Mai is just minutes away from the famous Night Market. A short tuk-tuk ride will take you to the various temples and restaurants as well as the Sunday Market, but with the pleasant weather you won't mind walking either. The two dining facilities on-site serve Thai, Indian, Chinese, Japanese, as well as European cuisine to please all tastes. A trip to the spa is a must, and if time is not a constraint, you should definitely pick a package treatment. In addition, the fitness center, unlike most found at other hotels, offers weekend workout classes. The two meeting rooms and the business center will appeal to the executive who wants to keep in touch with work. Shangri-La Chiang Mai is perfect for both leisure, as well as business travelers, with a range of facilities to please to either group.

89/8 Chang Klan Road, Chang Khlan, Chiang Mai, Thailand, 50100

