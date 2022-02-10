CHIANG MAI TEST & GO

Shangri-La Chiang Mai - Chiang Mai Sandbox Hotel

Chiang Mai
8.8

1511 리뷰로 평가
업데이트 날짜 February 10, 2022
Shangri-La Chiang Mai - Image 0
Shangri-La Chiang Mai - Image 1
Shangri-La Chiang Mai - Image 2
Shangri-La Chiang Mai - Image 3
Shangri-La Chiang Mai - Image 4
Shangri-La Chiang Mai - Image 5
+22 사진

Please remember that you must meet all the 추가 covid 입국 요건, and this includes applying for a Thailand Pass to enter Thailand as well.

This hotel in high demand right now which is why we advise making your 예약 요청 sooner rather than later to ensure you can get the room/package you desire.

객실

All of the following packages include the required tests, and transport.

Located on Chang Klan Road, Shangri-La Chiang Mai in the Thai town of Chiang Mai is just minutes away from the famous Night Market. A short tuk-tuk ride will take you to the various temples and restaurants as well as the Sunday Market, but with the pleasant weather you won't mind walking either. The two dining facilities on-site serve Thai, Indian, Chinese, Japanese, as well as European cuisine to please all tastes. A trip to the spa is a must, and if time is not a constraint, you should definitely pick a package treatment. In addition, the fitness center, unlike most found at other hotels, offers weekend workout classes. The two meeting rooms and the business center will appeal to the executive who wants to keep in touch with work. Shangri-La Chiang Mai is perfect for both leisure, as well as business travelers, with a range of facilities to please to either group.

모든 샌드 박스 호텔보기
190 개 이상의 SANDBOX 호텔 검색
점수
0.0/5
등급 없음
기반 0 리뷰
평가
우수한
0
아주 좋아
0
평균
0
가난한
0
무서운
0
Shangri-La Chiang Mai 의 게스트라면 호텔과 저희 시청자 분들께서 자세한 리뷰를 남겨 주시면 대단히 감사하겠습니다.
리뷰를 남겨주세요 Shangri-La Chiang Mai
모든 리뷰보기

주소 /지도

89/8 Chang Klan Road, Chang Khlan, Chiang Mai, Thailand, 50100

인기 필터

주변 Test & Go 호텔

The Signature Hotel @ Thapae (SHA Extra Plus)
8.7
평가
371 리뷰
에서 ฿-1
Walking Street Residence
8.1
평가
735 리뷰
에서 ฿-1
The Rise Suites
9.5
평가
7 리뷰
에서 ฿-1
Huen Jao Ban Hotel
7.9
평가
15 리뷰
에서 ฿-1
Merchant Villa (SHA Extra Plus)
9.2
평가
62 리뷰
에서 ฿-1
Veranda High Resort Chiang Mai - MGallery
8.5
평가
1184 리뷰
에서 ฿-1
 
TAT
AQ.in.th is an approved Online Travel Agent for Thailand.
TAT License 11/10602
IATA
ASQ Thailand
Certificate of Entry (COE)
Thailand Covid Insurance
Thailand Entry Requirements
Thailand Pass
Thailand Pass Rejected
Thailand Test & Go
Thailand Blue Zones
Thailand ESim
EN
TH
DE
NL
FR
KO
JA
ZH-CN
RU