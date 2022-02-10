CHIANG MAI TEST & GO

Shangri-La Chiang Mai - Chiang Mai Sandbox Hotel

Chiang Mai
8.8
note avec
1511 avis
Mis à jour le February 10, 2022
Shangri-La Chiang Mai - Image 0
Shangri-La Chiang Mai - Image 1
Shangri-La Chiang Mai - Image 2
Shangri-La Chiang Mai - Image 3
Shangri-La Chiang Mai - Image 4
Shangri-La Chiang Mai - Image 5
+22 Photos

Please remember that you must meet all the exigences supplémentaires d'entrée covid, and this includes applying for a Thailand Pass to enter Thailand as well.

This hotel in high demand right now which is why we advise making your demandes de réservation sooner rather than later to ensure you can get the room/package you desire.

Pièces

All of the following packages include the required tests, and transport.

Located on Chang Klan Road, Shangri-La Chiang Mai in the Thai town of Chiang Mai is just minutes away from the famous Night Market. A short tuk-tuk ride will take you to the various temples and restaurants as well as the Sunday Market, but with the pleasant weather you won't mind walking either. The two dining facilities on-site serve Thai, Indian, Chinese, Japanese, as well as European cuisine to please all tastes. A trip to the spa is a must, and if time is not a constraint, you should definitely pick a package treatment. In addition, the fitness center, unlike most found at other hotels, offers weekend workout classes. The two meeting rooms and the business center will appeal to the executive who wants to keep in touch with work. Shangri-La Chiang Mai is perfect for both leisure, as well as business travelers, with a range of facilities to please to either group.

Adresse / Carte

89/8 Chang Klan Road, Chang Khlan, Chiang Mai, Thailand, 50100

