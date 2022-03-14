CHIANG MAI TEST & GO

Rich Garden House - Chiang Mai Sandbox Hotel

Chiang Mai
9.2
оценка с
70
Обновление March 14, 2022
Rich Garden House - Image 0
Rich Garden House - Image 1
Rich Garden House - Image 2
Rich Garden House - Image 3
Rich Garden House - Image 4
Rich Garden House - Image 5
+16 фотографии

Please remember that you must meet all the дополнительные требования для входа в covid, and this includes applying for a Thailand Pass to enter Thailand as well.

This hotel is not a Direct Payment Partner yet, and we cannot gaurentee the following things
  • We cannot guarantee secure payment for this hotel.
  • We cannot guarantee secure document handling for this hotel.
  • We cannot guarantee a fast response for this hotel.
  • We cannot guarantee a fast confirmation letter for this hotel.

You will be directly connected to this hotel via email, and they will collect your documents, and request payment.

We only offer Instant Confirmation Letters, and guarantees for our INSTANT CONFIRMATION hotels listed HERE.

Номера

All of the following packages include the required tests, and transport.

Conveniently located in Chiang Mai, Rich Garden House is a great base from which to explore this vibrant city. With its location just 0.5 km from the city center and 4.8 km from the airport, this 3-star property attracts numerous travelers each year. With its convenient location, the property offers easy access to the city's must-see destinations. Offering guests superior services and a broad range of amenities, Rich Garden House is committed to ensuring that your stay is as comfortable as possible. To name a few of the property's facilities, there are free Wi-Fi in all rooms, 24-hour security, daily housekeeping, laundromat, taxi service. All guestrooms feature a variety of comforts. Many even provide closet, complimentary tea, towels, wooden/parqueted flooring, slippers to please the most discerning guest. Recreational facilities available at the property include garden. Rich Garden House is an ideal place of stay for travelers seeking charm, comfort, and convenience in Chiang Mai.

SHOW ALL HOTELS
Искать среди всех 190+ отелей SANDBOX
Счет
0.0/5
Без рейтинга
На основе 0 отзывы
Рейтинг
Отлично
0
Очень хороший
0
В среднем
0
Бедные
0
Ужасный
0
Если бы вы были гостем в Rich Garden House , то отель и наши зрители были бы очень признательны, если бы вы оставили подробный отзыв.
ОСТАВИТЬ ОТЗЫВ ДЛЯ Rich Garden House
СМОТРЕТЬ ВСЕ ОТЗЫВЫ

Адрес / Карта

8 soi 10 Sripoom Rd., muang, Old City, Chiang Mai, Thailand, 50200

Популярные фильтры

Ближайшие отели Test & Go

The Chiang Mai Old Town Hotel
9
рейтинг с
65 отзывы
Из ฿-1
Walking Street Residence
8.1
рейтинг с
735 отзывы
Из ฿-1
Nidhra Lanna Hotel
9
рейтинг с
381 отзывы
Из ฿-1
The Signature Hotel @ Thapae (SHA Extra Plus)
8.7
рейтинг с
371 отзывы
Из ฿-1
Huen Jao Ban Hotel
7.9
рейтинг с
15 отзывы
Из ฿-1
The Rise Suites
9.5
рейтинг с
7 отзывы
Из ฿-1
Merchant Villa (SHA Extra Plus)
9.2
рейтинг с
62 отзывы
Из ฿-1
Amata Lanna Village Hotel
8.8
рейтинг с
20 отзывы
Из ฿-1
 
TAT
AQ.in.th is an approved Online Travel Agent for Thailand.
TAT License 11/10602
IATA
ASQ Thailand
Certificate of Entry (COE)
Thailand Covid Insurance
Thailand Entry Requirements
Thailand Pass
Thailand Pass Rejected
Thailand Test & Go
Thailand Blue Zones
Thailand ESim
EN
TH
DE
NL
FR
KO
JA
ZH-CN
RU