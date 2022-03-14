CHIANG MAI TEST & GO

Rich Garden House - Chiang Mai Sandbox Hotel

Chiang Mai
9.2
rating with
70 reviews
Updated on March 14, 2022
Rich Garden House - Image 0
Rich Garden House - Image 1
Rich Garden House - Image 2
Rich Garden House - Image 3
Rich Garden House - Image 4
Rich Garden House - Image 5
+16 photos

Please remember that you must meet all the additional covid entry requirements, and this includes applying for a Thailand Pass to enter Thailand as well.

This hotel is not a Direct Payment Partner yet, and we cannot gaurentee the following things
  • We cannot guarantee secure payment for this hotel.
  • We cannot guarantee secure document handling for this hotel.
  • We cannot guarantee a fast response for this hotel.
  • We cannot guarantee a fast confirmation letter for this hotel.

You will be directly connected to this hotel via email, and they will collect your documents, and request payment.

We only offer Instant Confirmation Letters, and guarantees for our INSTANT CONFIRMATION hotels listed HERE.

Rooms

All of the following packages include the required tests, and transport.

Conveniently located in Chiang Mai, Rich Garden House is a great base from which to explore this vibrant city. With its location just 0.5 km from the city center and 4.8 km from the airport, this 3-star property attracts numerous travelers each year. With its convenient location, the property offers easy access to the city's must-see destinations. Offering guests superior services and a broad range of amenities, Rich Garden House is committed to ensuring that your stay is as comfortable as possible. To name a few of the property's facilities, there are free Wi-Fi in all rooms, 24-hour security, daily housekeeping, laundromat, taxi service. All guestrooms feature a variety of comforts. Many even provide closet, complimentary tea, towels, wooden/parqueted flooring, slippers to please the most discerning guest. Recreational facilities available at the property include garden. Rich Garden House is an ideal place of stay for travelers seeking charm, comfort, and convenience in Chiang Mai.

SHOW ALL HOTELS
Search through all 190+ SANDBOX Hotels
Score
0.0/5
Unrated
Based on 0 reviews
Rating
Excellent
0
Very Good
0
Average
0
Poor
0
Terrible
0
If you were a guest at Rich Garden House, then the hotel, and our viewers would greatly appreciate it if you would leave a detailed review.
LEAVE REVIEW FOR Rich Garden House
SEE ALL REVIEWS

Address / Map

8 soi 10 Sripoom Rd., muang, Old City, Chiang Mai, Thailand, 50200

Popular Filters

Nearby Test & Go Hotels

The Chiang Mai Old Town Hotel
9
rating with
65 reviews
From ฿-1
Walking Street Residence
8.1
rating with
735 reviews
From ฿-1
Nidhra Lanna Hotel
9
rating with
381 reviews
From ฿-1
The Signature Hotel @ Thapae (SHA Extra Plus)
8.7
rating with
371 reviews
From ฿-1
Huen Jao Ban Hotel
7.9
rating with
15 reviews
From ฿-1
The Rise Suites
9.5
rating with
7 reviews
From ฿-1
Merchant Villa (SHA Extra Plus)
9.2
rating with
62 reviews
From ฿-1
Amata Lanna Village Hotel
8.8
rating with
20 reviews
From ฿-1
 
TAT
AQ.in.th is an approved Online Travel Agent for Thailand.
TAT License 11/10602
IATA
ASQ Thailand
Certificate of Entry (COE)
Thailand Covid Insurance
Thailand Entry Requirements
Thailand Pass
Thailand Pass Rejected
Thailand Test & Go
Thailand Blue Zones
Thailand ESim
EN
TH
DE
NL
FR
KO
JA
ZH-CN
RU