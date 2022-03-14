Rich Garden House - Chiang Mai Sandbox Hotel

Please remember that you must meet all the 추가 covid 입국 요건, and this includes applying for a Thailand Pass to enter Thailand as well.
Conveniently located in Chiang Mai, Rich Garden House is a great base from which to explore this vibrant city. With its location just 0.5 km from the city center and 4.8 km from the airport, this 3-star property attracts numerous travelers each year. With its convenient location, the property offers easy access to the city's must-see destinations. Offering guests superior services and a broad range of amenities, Rich Garden House is committed to ensuring that your stay is as comfortable as possible. To name a few of the property's facilities, there are free Wi-Fi in all rooms, 24-hour security, daily housekeeping, laundromat, taxi service. All guestrooms feature a variety of comforts. Many even provide closet, complimentary tea, towels, wooden/parqueted flooring, slippers to please the most discerning guest. Recreational facilities available at the property include garden. Rich Garden House is an ideal place of stay for travelers seeking charm, comfort, and convenience in Chiang Mai.