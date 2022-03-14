CHIANG MAI TEST & GO

Rich Garden House - Chiang Mai Sandbox Hotel

Chiang Mai
9.2

70 리뷰로 평가
업데이트 날짜 March 14, 2022
Rich Garden House - Image 0
Rich Garden House - Image 1
Rich Garden House - Image 2
Rich Garden House - Image 3
Rich Garden House - Image 4
Rich Garden House - Image 5
+16 사진

Please remember that you must meet all the 추가 covid 입국 요건, and this includes applying for a Thailand Pass to enter Thailand as well.

This hotel is not a Direct Payment Partner yet, and we cannot gaurentee the following things
  • We cannot guarantee secure payment for this hotel.
  • We cannot guarantee secure document handling for this hotel.
  • We cannot guarantee a fast response for this hotel.
  • We cannot guarantee a fast confirmation letter for this hotel.

You will be directly connected to this hotel via email, and they will collect your documents, and request payment.

We only offer Instant Confirmation Letters, and guarantees for our INSTANT CONFIRMATION hotels listed HERE.

All of the following packages include the required tests, and transport.

Conveniently located in Chiang Mai, Rich Garden House is a great base from which to explore this vibrant city. With its location just 0.5 km from the city center and 4.8 km from the airport, this 3-star property attracts numerous travelers each year. With its convenient location, the property offers easy access to the city's must-see destinations. Offering guests superior services and a broad range of amenities, Rich Garden House is committed to ensuring that your stay is as comfortable as possible. To name a few of the property's facilities, there are free Wi-Fi in all rooms, 24-hour security, daily housekeeping, laundromat, taxi service. All guestrooms feature a variety of comforts. Many even provide closet, complimentary tea, towels, wooden/parqueted flooring, slippers to please the most discerning guest. Recreational facilities available at the property include garden. Rich Garden House is an ideal place of stay for travelers seeking charm, comfort, and convenience in Chiang Mai.

주소 /지도

8 soi 10 Sripoom Rd., muang, Old City, Chiang Mai, Thailand, 50200

