HUA HIN TEST & GO

Rest Detail Hotel - Hua Hin Sandbox Hotel

Hua Hin
8.7
оценка с
2562
Обновление February 10, 2022
Rest Detail Hotel - Image 0
Rest Detail Hotel - Image 1
Rest Detail Hotel - Image 2
Rest Detail Hotel - Image 3
Rest Detail Hotel - Image 4
Rest Detail Hotel - Image 5
+14 фотографии

Please remember that you must meet all the дополнительные требования для входа в covid, and this includes applying for a Thailand Pass to enter Thailand as well.

This hotel in high demand right now which is why we advise making your запросы на бронирование sooner rather than later to ensure you can get the room/package you desire.

Номера

All of the following packages include the required tests, and transport.

With a variety of rooms available to satisfy the most discerning guests, the Rest Detail Hotel has 56 room settings offering the utmost comfort. Stunning vistas of the glistening Gulf of Siam and a crystal blue swimming pool await your next trip. With a variety of Thai and Mediterranean dishes, your palate will be as satisfied as your body after a full treatment at the Treasure of Pleasure spa. To make your reservation at Rest Detail Hotel, just enter your travel dates on our secure online booking form and submit.

ПОКАЗАТЬ ВСЕ ОТЕЛИ SANDBOX
Искать среди всех 190+ отелей SANDBOX
Счет
0.0/5
Без рейтинга
На основе 0 отзывы
Рейтинг
Отлично
0
Очень хороший
0
В среднем
0
Бедные
0
Ужасный
0
Если бы вы были гостем в Rest Detail Hotel , то отель и наши зрители были бы очень признательны, если бы вы оставили подробный отзыв.
ОСТАВИТЬ ОТЗЫВ ДЛЯ Rest Detail Hotel
СМОТРЕТЬ ВСЕ ОТЗЫВЫ

Адрес / Карта

19/119 Hua Hin Soi 19, Hua Hin Beachfront, Hua Hin / Cha-am, Thailand, 77110

Популярные фильтры

Ближайшие отели Test & Go

Riche Hua Hin Hotel
8
рейтинг с
958 отзывы
Из ฿-1
Surf & Sand Resort
8.8
рейтинг с
29 отзывы
Из ฿-1
 
TAT
AQ.in.th is an approved Online Travel Agent for Thailand.
TAT License 11/10602
IATA
ASQ Thailand
Certificate of Entry (COE)
Thailand Covid Insurance
Thailand Entry Requirements
Thailand Pass
Thailand Pass Rejected
Thailand Test & Go
Thailand Blue Zones
Thailand ESim
EN
TH
DE
NL
FR
KO
JA
ZH-CN
RU