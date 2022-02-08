Rest Detail Hotel - Hua Hin Sandbox Hotel

Please remember that you must meet all the 额外的covid入学要求, and this includes applying for a Thailand Pass to enter Thailand as well.

This hotel in high demand right now which is why we advise making your 预订要求 sooner rather than later to ensure you can get the room/package you desire.

房间数 All of the following packages include the required tests, and transport.

With a variety of rooms available to satisfy the most discerning guests, the Rest Detail Hotel has 56 room settings offering the utmost comfort. Stunning vistas of the glistening Gulf of Siam and a crystal blue swimming pool await your next trip. With a variety of Thai and Mediterranean dishes, your palate will be as satisfied as your body after a full treatment at the Treasure of Pleasure spa. To make your reservation at Rest Detail Hotel, just enter your travel dates on our secure online booking form and submit.

