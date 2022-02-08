HUA HIN TEST & GO

Hua Hin White Villa - Hua Hin Sandbox Hotel

Hua Hin
Обновление February 8, 2022
Please remember that you must meet all the дополнительные требования для входа в covid, and this includes applying for a Thailand Pass to enter Thailand as well.

This hotel in high demand right now which is why we advise making your запросы на бронирование sooner rather than later to ensure you can get the room/package you desire.

Номера

All of the following packages include the required tests, and transport.

Situated in Hua Hin's city center, Hua Hin White Villa is the perfect place to experience Hua Hin/Cha-am and its surroundings. From here, guests can enjoy easy access to all that the lively city has to offer. The hotel is located opposite the Hua Hin Market Village and is only 150 meters from the beach. Hua Hin White Villa offers impeccable service and all the essential amenities to invigorate travelers. Wi-Fi in public areas and a car park are just a few of the facilities that set Hua Hin White Villa apart from other hotels in the city. Step into one of 33 inviting rooms and escape the stresses of the day with a wide range of amenities such as a refrigerator, balcony/terrace, internet access, and air conditioning. The hotel offers wonderful recreational facilities, such as an outdoor pool, to make your stay truly unforgettable. Whatever your reason for visiting Hua Hin/Cha-am, the Hua Hin White Villa is the perfect venue for an exhilarating and exciting break away.

Адрес / Карта

125/11 Pass Soi Hua Hin 69 around 100 M. (Opposite Hua Hin Market Village) Phetchkasem Rd., Tumbol Hua Hin, Amphur Hua Hin, Hua Hin City Center, Hua Hin / Cha-am, Thailand, 77110

