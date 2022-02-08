HUA HIN TEST & GO

Rest Detail Hotel - Hua Hin Sandbox Hotel

Hua Hin
8.7

2562 리뷰로 평가
업데이트 날짜 February 8, 2022
Rest Detail Hotel - Image 0
Rest Detail Hotel - Image 1
Rest Detail Hotel - Image 2
Rest Detail Hotel - Image 3
Rest Detail Hotel - Image 4
Rest Detail Hotel - Image 5
+14 사진

Please remember that you must meet all the 추가 covid 입국 요건, and this includes applying for a Thailand Pass to enter Thailand as well.

This hotel in high demand right now which is why we advise making your 예약 요청 sooner rather than later to ensure you can get the room/package you desire.

객실

All of the following packages include the required tests, and transport.

With a variety of rooms available to satisfy the most discerning guests, the Rest Detail Hotel has 56 room settings offering the utmost comfort. Stunning vistas of the glistening Gulf of Siam and a crystal blue swimming pool await your next trip. With a variety of Thai and Mediterranean dishes, your palate will be as satisfied as your body after a full treatment at the Treasure of Pleasure spa. To make your reservation at Rest Detail Hotel, just enter your travel dates on our secure online booking form and submit.

모든 샌드 박스 호텔보기
190 개 이상의 SANDBOX 호텔 검색
점수
0.0/5
등급 없음
기반 0 리뷰
평가
우수한
0
아주 좋아
0
평균
0
가난한
0
무서운
0
Rest Detail Hotel 의 게스트라면 호텔과 저희 시청자 분들께서 자세한 리뷰를 남겨 주시면 대단히 감사하겠습니다.
리뷰를 남겨주세요 Rest Detail Hotel
모든 리뷰보기

주소 /지도

19/119 Hua Hin Soi 19, Hua Hin Beachfront, Hua Hin / Cha-am, Thailand, 77110

인기 필터

주변 Test & Go 호텔

Riche Hua Hin Hotel
8
평가
958 리뷰
에서 ฿-1
Surf & Sand Resort
8.8
평가
29 리뷰
에서 ฿-1
 
TAT
AQ.in.th is an approved Online Travel Agent for Thailand.
TAT License 11/10602
IATA
ASQ Thailand
Certificate of Entry (COE)
Thailand Covid Insurance
Thailand Entry Requirements
Thailand Pass
Thailand Pass Rejected
Thailand Test & Go
Thailand Blue Zones
Thailand ESim
EN
TH
DE
NL
FR
KO
JA
ZH-CN
RU