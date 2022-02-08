HUA HIN TEST & GO

Rest Detail Hotel - Hua Hin Sandbox Hotel

Hua Hin
8.7
rating with
2562 reviews
Updated on February 8, 2022
Rest Detail Hotel - Image 0
Rest Detail Hotel - Image 1
Rest Detail Hotel - Image 2
Rest Detail Hotel - Image 3
Rest Detail Hotel - Image 4
Rest Detail Hotel - Image 5
+14 photos

Please remember that you must meet all the additional covid entry requirements, and this includes applying for a Thailand Pass to enter Thailand as well.

This hotel in high demand right now which is why we advise making your booking requests sooner rather than later to ensure you can get the room/package you desire.

Rooms

All of the following packages include the required tests, and transport.

With a variety of rooms available to satisfy the most discerning guests, the Rest Detail Hotel has 56 room settings offering the utmost comfort. Stunning vistas of the glistening Gulf of Siam and a crystal blue swimming pool await your next trip. With a variety of Thai and Mediterranean dishes, your palate will be as satisfied as your body after a full treatment at the Treasure of Pleasure spa. To make your reservation at Rest Detail Hotel, just enter your travel dates on our secure online booking form and submit.

SHOW ALL SANDBOX HOTELS
Search through all 190+ SANDBOX Hotels
Score
0.0/5
Unrated
Based on 0 reviews
Rating
Excellent
0
Very Good
0
Average
0
Poor
0
Terrible
0
If you were a guest at Rest Detail Hotel, then the hotel, and our viewers would greatly appreciate it if you would leave a detailed review.
LEAVE REVIEW FOR Rest Detail Hotel
SEE ALL REVIEWS

Address / Map

19/119 Hua Hin Soi 19, Hua Hin Beachfront, Hua Hin / Cha-am, Thailand, 77110

Popular Filters

Nearby Test & Go Hotels

Riche Hua Hin Hotel
8
rating with
958 reviews
From ฿-1
Surf & Sand Resort
8.8
rating with
29 reviews
From ฿-1
 
TAT
AQ.in.th is an approved Online Travel Agent for Thailand.
TAT License 11/10602
IATA
ASQ Thailand
Certificate of Entry (COE)
Thailand Covid Insurance
Thailand Entry Requirements
Thailand Pass
Thailand Pass Rejected
Thailand Test & Go
Thailand Blue Zones
Thailand ESim
EN
TH
DE
NL
FR
KO
JA
ZH-CN
RU