Rest Detail Hotel - Hua Hin Sandbox Hotel

Please remember that you must meet all the 追加のcovidエントリー要件, and this includes applying for a Thailand Pass to enter Thailand as well.

This hotel in high demand right now which is why we advise making your 予約リクエスト sooner rather than later to ensure you can get the room/package you desire.

部屋 All of the following packages include the required tests, and transport.

With a variety of rooms available to satisfy the most discerning guests, the Rest Detail Hotel has 56 room settings offering the utmost comfort. Stunning vistas of the glistening Gulf of Siam and a crystal blue swimming pool await your next trip. With a variety of Thai and Mediterranean dishes, your palate will be as satisfied as your body after a full treatment at the Treasure of Pleasure spa. To make your reservation at Rest Detail Hotel, just enter your travel dates on our secure online booking form and submit.

すべてのサンドボックスホテルを表示 190以上のSANDBOXホテルをすべて検索

スコア 0.0 /5 未評価 に基づく 0 レビュー 評価 0 優れた 0 とても良い 0 平均 0 貧しい 0 ひどい Rest Detail Hotelゲストだった場合、ホテルと私たちの視聴者は、詳細なレビューを残していただければ幸いです。 レビューを残す Rest Detail Hotel すべてのレビューを見る ゲストだった場合、ホテルと私たちの視聴者は、詳細なレビューを残していただければ幸いです。