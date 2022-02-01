Всего AQ гостиничных номеров 90 Спальни
Партнерская больница Banglamung Hospital
Отель Best Bella Pattaya расположен в нескольких шагах от пляжа в Северной Паттайе. К услугам гостей просторные номера с отдельными балконами и мини-кухнями. К услугам гостей круглосуточный трансфер на тук-туке, фитнес-центр и большой открытый бассейн. Wi-Fi предоставляется бесплатно на всей территории отеля. Торговый центр Terminal 21 находится в 350 метрах.
Уютные номера оформлены в спокойных пастельных тонах и оснащены всеми современными удобствами. Они оснащены кондиционером, персональным сейфом, письменным столом и просторным гостиным уголком. На мини-кухне есть холодильник, принадлежности для чая / кофе и микроволновая печь. Из некоторых номеров открывается вид на бассейн или океан.
Отель Best Bella Pattaya расположен в 3,1 км от оживленной пешеходной улицы и в 10 км от океанариума «Подводный мир». Популярное кафе Hard Rock находится примерно в 1,5 км от отеля.
Гости могут насладиться трапезой в ресторане Blanco Tango или в уединении своего номера. Для отдыха есть караоке-зал, а также бильярдные столы. Вы также можете расслабиться в спа-бассейне отеля.
Для вашего удобства в отеле есть прачечные самообслуживания, прокат автомобилей и пункт обмена валюты. В экскурсионном бюро также можно организовать поездки.
Удобства / Особенности
- Day 1 include Room half board (2 meals)+ Transfer + 1 RT -PCR
- Day 5 include Room + Transfer + 1 RT -PCR
- Результат теста на COVID-19 с врачом больницы Бангламунг по телемедицине / телефону
- Первичная оценка и консультация с больницей Бангламунг по телемедицине
- Цифровой термометр
- Ежедневный мониторинг здоровья под наблюдением медсестры
- Бесплатная скорая помощь 24 часа в сутки в экстренных случаях
- Бесплатное 3-х разовое питание (из выбранного меню)
- Вода питьевая 1,5 л, 2 бутылки
- Бесплатный трансфер из аэропортов Суварнабхуми и Дон Муанг в отель.
- Smart TV 55 "Netflix
- Высокоскоростной Интернет
- Душ над ванной
- Микроволновая печь, электрочайник, сейф
- Прокат стационарного велосипеда 2000 бат
- Бесплатный коврик для йоги (по запросу)
- Free transfer from airport to the hotel(Sharing Basis)
- Ограничение багажа: не более 2 единиц багажа, как указано ниже.
- (1. размер 30 дюймов и 1 ручная кладь) на человека)
- плата за дополнительный багаж 200 бат за багаж.
4.8 Deluxe Pool View Room
Положительные
Отрицательные
- Great views from the balcony, PCR check back quickly, At the airport to meet us.
- Coffee, tea sugar, could have been more in the room, but we asked and got more
Great to see our transport to the hotel at Bangkok airport waiting for us. Arrival hotel was fine, Lift in the hotel so good for older people. Habd A pool view, Dinner on time and breakfast served. If you needed anything, just pick up the phone.
4.1 Deluxe Standard Room
Положительные
Отрицательные
- Staff friendly and efficient
- Nothing negative about my stay
My stay was only for 1 nights quarantine, had to stay in my room so did not experience the hotel facilities
3.6 Deluxe Standard Room
I had a pleasent stay in the hotel and the staff was very helpfull.I thanks them for everything ...
5.0 Deluxe Standard Room
Положительные
The whole service from start to finish was excellent, transit , hotel , food , staff , highly recommended
2.7 Deluxe Sea View Room
Положительные Отрицательные
- Booked a private car for me and my friend, after they have tried to made us both pay for private car (that i of course ignored), i got my test results after about 8 hours which I guess it’s okay, but they forgot to give my friend the answer, only after 2 hours when he did call down and asked about it (they said ohhhh sorry we forgot)
3.8 Deluxe Standard Room
Положительные
Отрицательные
- Were able to move into the room in the morning.
- Everything worked perfectly.
- The food delivered was not exactly what we are used to in Thailand.
All in all we were satisfied, because it was the only way to enter Thailand, large rooms with pool view.
3.2 Deluxe Standard Room
Положительные
Отрицательные
- Car transportation from the airport was on time and first rate
- No choice of evening meal
Hotel is showing its age I would be interested in the tariff for just one night in a room without the covid elements of the test and transport.
3.0 Deluxe Standard Room
Value for money hotel with close proximate distance near Pattaya City. The airport pick up service was good too and needed to share with just 1more person.
4.3 Deluxe Standard Room
Положительные
- The best Bella staff couldn’t do enough for me and my family on our 1 day quarantine from informing us about our PCR test results or delicious lunches and dinners that were delivered to our door.❤️
Fantastic lunches and dinners
Wi-Fi was great
Pick up for the airport was fine
PCR tests were done effectively and results were notified to us immediately ❤️
4.8 Deluxe Sea View Room
nice place, friendly staff, good sea views, everything worked as it should. quiet place, got a good night's sleep.
2.7 Deluxe Sea View Room
Положительные
Отрицательные
- Helpfull staff
- Location near to Terminal 21 shopping mall
- Food quality not so good
- Pool closed
- Very loud Airco
- Lights balcony not work
- Location of hotel from beach
It took us 2hrs from Plane arrival to get into the shared mini bus that bring us from airport to Hotel. The taxi service is shared with other people going to the same hotel so we had to wait for other people so the risk of getting into a taxi with a person to test positive later will meanyou get quaratined as well due to high risk contact. The hotel itselve is very basic and not offer any comfort. We wanted to stay longer for a couple of days in Pattaya after test and go but booked another hotel so just stayed the min required tme to get our test results.Also the pool was closed . THe food delivery was very early hours before the normal meal time but you have micro wave in room to warm. The quality of food was not so good . Light on balcony was broken and no person to fix it available. So could not really enjoy our sea side balcony in evening. I booked this hotel because that time not many options on test and go hotels available but I surely would never book it again.
0.9 Deluxe Standard Room
Отрицательные
- We have transferred the quoted rooms Prince via bank. When we called to ASK for a booking confirmation they Hung Up and die notbrelly to emails. I needed to book a different Hotel.
After more than 2 Werks we Received a booking confirmation "to complete the Thailand Pass Registration" (hours after the scheduled arrival). I reported Back we will alert Police. They offered a refund, Allo 30 dass - 30 days are over, so we will Go ahead and involve the authorities.
3.1 Deluxe Pool View Room
Положительные
Отрицательные
- from landing to hotel was quick and organised
For the money can’t complain everyone new there roles...............................................
1.2 Deluxe Standard Room
Отрицательные
- Dirty bad service I have been in Thailand 6 times and stay in many hotels this is the most terrible will never recommended this
Dirty bad service I have been in Thailand 6 times and stay in many hotels this is the most terrible will never recommended this
4.2 Deluxe Standard Room
Положительные
Отрицательные
- Test results came very quickly. Booking was very easy .
- Payment without credit card.
Everything was ok. No long time waiting at the airport and quick testing. Room was ok and the staff was very kindly.
4.8 Deluxe Standard Room
Положительные Отрицательные
- At AirPort it took long time to get to transportation
Despite of the transportation everything went well. At the hotel all good. In the morning when you get out taxi driver will try to cheat you. Be aware
3.7 Deluxe Standard Room
Положительные Отрицательные
- I had paid the whole amount of the bin in Finland .In he confirmation letter was stated PAID ,4350 thb deposit.I was charced 350 thb extra and got no receipt.
Arrogant behaviour of the staff. No quidance to tha room. The cheating left bad memories of the whole .
4.5 Deluxe Standard Room
Положительные
Отрицательные
- Very efficient
- Very polite
- Good food
- Nice hotel
Much faster than I was led to believe. Very efficient and polite. Will be using this hotel again soon.
5.0 Deluxe Standard Room
Very smooth transition for airport,brilliant staff and service,would stay there again even without Quarantine regulations..no question.
4.5 Deluxe Sea View Room
Положительные Отрицательные
Good hotel but kan see is many years but good paintet .but I Will like more european food. Morning Coffee good.