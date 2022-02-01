PATTAYA TEST & GO

Best Bella Паттайя - AQ / ASQ

Pattaya / Chonburi
7.7
оценка с
173
Обновление February 9, 2022
Best Bella Pattaya - Image 0
Best Bella Pattaya - Image 1
Best Bella Pattaya - Image 2
Best Bella Pattaya - Image 3
Best Bella Pattaya - Image 4
Best Bella Pattaya - Image 5
+36 фотографии
БЫСТРЫЙ ОТВЕТ
100% ДЕПОЗИТ
56 ОТЗЫВЫ
Всего AQ гостиничных номеров 90 Спальни
Партнерская больница Banglamung Hospital

Please remember that you must meet all the дополнительные требования для входа в covid, and this includes applying for a Thailand Pass to enter Thailand as well.

This hotel in очень высокий спрос right now which is why we advise making your запросы на бронирование sooner rather than later to ensure you can get the room/package you desire.

Hot Этот отель получил недавних запросов на бронирование: 121 торопиться!

Запросы на бронирование предоставляют вам прямой контакт с Best Bella Паттайя в приоритетном порядке, и Best Bella Паттайя будет получать оплату напрямую от вас.

Booking requests for Best Bella Pattaya are no longer possible through ASQ.in.th, but dont worry we have over 400+ ASQ/ALQ/SANDBOX hotels which regulary update their information on our platform.

View other great ASQ/ALQ/SANDBOX Hotels by clicking HERE.

Отель Best Bella Pattaya расположен в нескольких шагах от пляжа в Северной Паттайе. К услугам гостей просторные номера с отдельными балконами и мини-кухнями. К услугам гостей круглосуточный трансфер на тук-туке, фитнес-центр и большой открытый бассейн. Wi-Fi предоставляется бесплатно на всей территории отеля. Торговый центр Terminal 21 находится в 350 метрах.

Уютные номера оформлены в спокойных пастельных тонах и оснащены всеми современными удобствами. Они оснащены кондиционером, персональным сейфом, письменным столом и просторным гостиным уголком. На мини-кухне есть холодильник, принадлежности для чая / кофе и микроволновая печь. Из некоторых номеров открывается вид на бассейн или океан.

Отель Best Bella Pattaya расположен в 3,1 км от оживленной пешеходной улицы и в 10 км от океанариума «Подводный мир». Популярное кафе Hard Rock находится примерно в 1,5 км от отеля.

Гости могут насладиться трапезой в ресторане Blanco Tango или в уединении своего номера. Для отдыха есть караоке-зал, а также бильярдные столы. Вы также можете расслабиться в спа-бассейне отеля.

Для вашего удобства в отеле есть прачечные самообслуживания, прокат автомобилей и пункт обмена валюты. В экскурсионном бюро также можно организовать поездки.

Удобства / Особенности

  • Day 1 include Room half board (2 meals)+ Transfer + 1 RT -PCR
  • Day 5 include Room + Transfer + 1 RT -PCR
  • Результат теста на COVID-19 с врачом больницы Бангламунг по телемедицине / телефону
  • Первичная оценка и консультация с больницей Бангламунг по телемедицине
  • Цифровой термометр
  • Ежедневный мониторинг здоровья под наблюдением медсестры
  • Бесплатная скорая помощь 24 часа в сутки в экстренных случаях
  • Бесплатное 3-х разовое питание (из выбранного меню)
  • Вода питьевая 1,5 л, 2 бутылки
  • Бесплатный трансфер из аэропортов Суварнабхуми и Дон Муанг в отель.
  • Smart TV 55 "Netflix
  • Высокоскоростной Интернет
  • Душ над ванной
  • Микроволновая печь, электрочайник, сейф
  • Прокат стационарного велосипеда 2000 бат
  • Бесплатный коврик для йоги (по запросу)
  • Free transfer from airport to the hotel(Sharing Basis)
  • Ограничение багажа: не более 2 единиц багажа, как указано ниже.
  • (1. размер 30 дюймов и 1 ручная кладь) на человека)
  • плата за дополнительный багаж 200 бат за багаж.
ПОКАЗАТЬ ВСЕ ОТЕЛИ AQ
Поиск по всем 180+ отелям AQ
Счет
3.8/5
Очень хороший
На основе 56 отзывы
Рейтинг
Отлично
20
Очень хороший
18
В среднем
14
Бедные
1
Ужасный
3
Если бы вы были гостем в Best Bella Паттайя , то отель и наши зрители были бы очень признательны, если бы вы оставили подробный отзыв.
ОСТАВИТЬ ОТЗЫВ ДЛЯ Best Bella Паттайя
СМОТРЕТЬ ВСЕ ОТЗЫВЫ

🇬🇧Katrina Olgeirsson

Проверено на 01/02/2022
Прибыл 15/01/2022
4.8 Deluxe Pool View Room
Положительные     
  • Great views from the balcony, PCR check back quickly, At the airport to meet us.
Отрицательные
  • Coffee, tea sugar, could have been more in the room, but we asked and got more

Great to see our transport to the hotel at Bangkok airport waiting for us. Arrival hotel was fine, Lift in the hotel so good for older people. Habd A pool view, Dinner on time and breakfast served. If you needed anything, just pick up the phone.

🇬🇧Colin Matthews

Проверено на 31/01/2022
Прибыл 15/01/2022
4.1 Deluxe Standard Room
Положительные     
  • Staff friendly and efficient
Отрицательные
  • Nothing negative about my stay

My stay was only for 1 nights quarantine, had to stay in my room so did not experience the hotel facilities

🇳🇱Robert Smit

Проверено на 25/01/2022
Прибыл 07/01/2022
3.6 Deluxe Standard Room

I had a pleasent stay in the hotel and the staff was very helpfull.I thanks them for everything ...

🇬🇧Mr Joseph Herbert

Проверено на 22/01/2022
Прибыл 06/01/2022
5.0 Deluxe Standard Room
Положительные     
  • Superb in every way

The whole service from start to finish was excellent, transit , hotel , food , staff , highly recommended

🇩🇰Jack Thomsen

Проверено на 19/01/2022
Прибыл 03/01/2022
2.7 Deluxe Sea View Room
Положительные     
  • Very nice view
Отрицательные
  • Booked a private car for me and my friend, after they have tried to made us both pay for private car (that i of course ignored), i got my test results after about 8 hours which I guess it’s okay, but they forgot to give my friend the answer, only after 2 hours when he did call down and asked about it (they said ohhhh sorry we forgot)

No comments, No comments, No comments, No comments, No comments, No comments, No comments, No comments

🇨🇭Walter Gsell

Проверено на 16/01/2022
Прибыл 31/12/2021
3.8 Deluxe Standard Room
Положительные     
  • Were able to move into the room in the morning.
  • Everything worked perfectly.
Отрицательные
  • The food delivered was not exactly what we are used to in Thailand.

All in all we were satisfied, because it was the only way to enter Thailand, large rooms with pool view.

🇬🇧Stephen Street

Проверено на 15/01/2022
Прибыл 29/12/2021
3.2 Deluxe Standard Room
Положительные     
  • Car transportation from the airport was on time and first rate
Отрицательные
  • No choice of evening meal

Hotel is showing its age I would be interested in the tariff for just one night in a room without the covid elements of the test and transport.

🇹🇭Kitratiprasan Kanaphat

Проверено на 13/01/2022
Прибыл 19/12/2021
3.0 Deluxe Standard Room

Value for money hotel with close proximate distance near Pattaya City. The airport pick up service was good too and needed to share with just 1more person.

🇬🇧Emma Reed

Проверено на 08/01/2022
Прибыл 23/12/2021
4.3 Deluxe Standard Room
Положительные     
  • The best Bella staff couldn’t do enough for me and my family on our 1 day quarantine from informing us about our PCR test results or delicious lunches and dinners that were delivered to our door.❤️

Fantastic lunches and dinners Wi-Fi was great Pick up for the airport was fine PCR tests were done effectively and results were notified to us immediately ❤️

🇫🇮timo

Проверено на 04/01/2022
Прибыл 05/12/2021
4.8 Deluxe Sea View Room

nice place, friendly staff, good sea views, everything worked as it should. quiet place, got a good night's sleep.

🇧🇪Geve

Проверено на 04/01/2022
Прибыл 17/12/2021
2.7 Deluxe Sea View Room
Положительные     
  • Helpfull staff
  • Location near to Terminal 21 shopping mall
Отрицательные
  • Food quality not so good
  • Pool closed
  • Very loud Airco
  • Lights balcony not work
  • Location of hotel from beach

It took us 2hrs from Plane arrival to get into the shared mini bus that bring us from airport to Hotel. The taxi service is shared with other people going to the same hotel so we had to wait for other people so the risk of getting into a taxi with a person to test positive later will meanyou get quaratined as well due to high risk contact. The hotel itselve is very basic and not offer any comfort. We wanted to stay longer for a couple of days in Pattaya after test and go but booked another hotel so just stayed the min required tme to get our test results.Also the pool was closed . THe food delivery was very early hours before the normal meal time but you have micro wave in room to warm. The quality of food was not so good . Light on balcony was broken and no person to fix it available. So could not really enjoy our sea side balcony in evening. I booked this hotel because that time not many options on test and go hotels available but I surely would never book it again.

🇩🇪Klaus Huber

Проверено на 03/01/2022
Прибыл 24/11/2021
0.9 Deluxe Standard Room
Отрицательные
  • We have transferred the quoted rooms Prince via bank. When we called to ASK for a booking confirmation they Hung Up and die notbrelly to emails. I needed to book a different Hotel.

After more than 2 Werks we Received a booking confirmation "to complete the Thailand Pass Registration" (hours after the scheduled arrival). I reported Back we will alert Police. They offered a refund, Allo 30 dass - 30 days are over, so we will Go ahead and involve the authorities.

🇬🇧Dean Kenney

Проверено на 03/01/2022
Прибыл 18/12/2021
3.1 Deluxe Pool View Room
Положительные     
  • from landing to hotel was quick and organised
Отрицательные
  • Hotel bit run down

For the money can’t complain everyone new there roles...............................................

🇸🇪Susanne karlsson

Проверено на 01/01/2022
Прибыл 09/12/2021
1.2 Deluxe Standard Room
Отрицательные
  • Dirty bad service I have been in Thailand 6 times and stay in many hotels this is the most terrible will never recommended this

Dirty bad service I have been in Thailand 6 times and stay in many hotels this is the most terrible will never recommended this

🇩🇪Sven Garbisch

Проверено на 27/12/2021
Прибыл 11/12/2021
4.2 Deluxe Standard Room
Положительные     
  • Test results came very quickly. Booking was very easy .
Отрицательные
  • Payment without credit card.

Everything was ok. No long time waiting at the airport and quick testing. Room was ok and the staff was very kindly.

🇫🇮Jari Verro

Проверено на 27/12/2021
Прибыл 09/12/2021
4.8 Deluxe Standard Room
Положительные     
  • Testing
Отрицательные
  • At AirPort it took long time to get to transportation

Despite of the transportation everything went well. At the hotel all good. In the morning when you get out taxi driver will try to cheat you. Be aware

🇫🇮Heikki Saarvanto

Проверено на 27/12/2021
Прибыл 08/12/2021
3.7 Deluxe Standard Room
Положительные     
  • Fast
Отрицательные
  • I had paid the whole amount of the bin in Finland .In he confirmation letter was stated PAID ,4350 thb deposit.I was charced 350 thb extra and got no receipt.

Arrogant behaviour of the staff. No quidance to tha room. The cheating left bad memories of the whole .

🇬🇧Terence Gould

Проверено на 26/12/2021
Прибыл 08/12/2021
4.5 Deluxe Standard Room
Положительные     
  • Very efficient
  • Very polite
  • Good food
  • Nice hotel
Отрицательные
  • None

Much faster than I was led to believe. Very efficient and polite. Will be using this hotel again soon.

🇬🇧Jason Butler

Проверено на 26/12/2021
Прибыл 08/12/2021
5.0 Deluxe Standard Room

Very smooth transition for airport,brilliant staff and service,would stay there again even without Quarantine regulations..no question.

🇩🇰Jan Hove

Проверено на 26/12/2021
Прибыл 10/11/2021
4.5 Deluxe Sea View Room
Положительные     
  • Good seewai
Отрицательные
  • No

Good hotel but kan see is many years but good paintet .but I Will like more european food. Morning Coffee good.

 
TAT
AQ.in.th is an approved Online Travel Agent for Thailand.
TAT License 11/10602
IATA
ASQ Thailand
Certificate of Entry (COE)
Thailand Covid Insurance
Thailand Entry Requirements
Thailand Pass
Thailand Pass Rejected
Thailand Test & Go
Thailand Blue Zones
Thailand ESim
EN
TH
DE
NL
FR
KO
JA
ZH-CN
RU