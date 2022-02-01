PATTAYA TEST & GO

Pattaya / Chonburi
更新日 February 8, 2022
パートナー病院 Banglamung Hospital

パタヤノースのビーチのすぐそばにあるベストベラパタヤは、専用バルコニーと簡易キッチン付きの広々とした客室を提供しています。 24時間のトゥクトゥクサービス、フィットネスセンター、大きな屋外プールがあります。ホテル全域で無料Wi-Fiを利用できます。ターミナル21ショッピングモールまで350mです。

家庭的な客室は落ち着いたパステル調の装飾が施され、すべてのモダンな快適さを提供しています。エアコン、セーフティボックス、ライティングデスク、十分な座席スペースが備わっています。簡易キッチンには冷蔵庫、紅茶/コーヒーメーカー、電子レンジがあります。一部の客室からはプールまたは海の景色を眺めることができます。

ベストベラパタヤは、活気あるウォーキングストリートから1.9マイル、アンダーウォーターワールドから6.2マイルの場所にあります。人気のハードロックカフェはホテルから約14.5kmです。

Blanco Tango Restaurantで、またはプライバシーの守られた客室で食事を楽しめます。レジャーには、カラオケルームとビリヤード台があります。または、ホテルのスパプールでリラックスしてください。

便利なセルフサービスのランドリーマシン、レンタカー、外貨両替施設を提供しています。旅行の手配もツアーデスクで行うことができます。

アメニティ/機能

  • Day 1 include Room half board (2 meals)+ Transfer + 1 RT -PCR
  • Day 5 include Room + Transfer + 1 RT -PCR
  • 遠隔医療/電話によるバンラムン病院の医師によるCOVID-19検査結果
  • 遠隔医療によるバンラムン病院との初期評価と協議
  • デジタル体温計
  • 看護師の監督による毎日の健康モニタリング
  • 緊急の場合は24時間無料の救急車サービス
  • 1日3食無料（選択したメニューから）
  • 飲料水1.5リットル、ボトル2本
  • スワンナプーム空港とドンムアン空港からホテルへの無料送迎
  • スマートテレビ55 "Netflix
  • 高速インターネット
  • 浴槽の上のシャワー
  • 電子レンジ、電気ケトル、安全ボックス
  • エアロバイクレンタル2,000バーツ
  • 無料のヨガマット（リクエストに応じて）
  • Free transfer from airport to the hotel(Sharing Basis)
  • 手荷物制限：以下の詳細のように2個を超えない手荷物
  • （1.サイズ30インチ、片手荷物）/人）
  • 追加手荷物料金は手荷物1個あたり200バーツです。
スコア
3.8/5
とても良い
に基づく 56 レビュー
評価
優れた
20
とても良い
18
平均
14
貧しい
1
ひどい
3
ベストベラパタヤゲストだった場合、ホテルと私たちの視聴者は、詳細なレビューを残していただければ幸いです。
レビューを残す ベストベラパタヤ
すべてのレビューを見る

🇬🇧Katrina Olgeirsson

でレビュー 01/02/2022
に到着しました 15/01/2022
4.8 Deluxe Pool View Room
ポジティブ     
  • Great views from the balcony, PCR check back quickly, At the airport to meet us.
ネガ
  • Coffee, tea sugar, could have been more in the room, but we asked and got more

Great to see our transport to the hotel at Bangkok airport waiting for us. Arrival hotel was fine, Lift in the hotel so good for older people. Habd A pool view, Dinner on time and breakfast served. If you needed anything, just pick up the phone.

🇬🇧Colin Matthews

でレビュー 31/01/2022
に到着しました 15/01/2022
4.1 Deluxe Standard Room
ポジティブ     
  • Staff friendly and efficient
ネガ
  • Nothing negative about my stay

My stay was only for 1 nights quarantine, had to stay in my room so did not experience the hotel facilities

🇳🇱Robert Smit

でレビュー 25/01/2022
に到着しました 07/01/2022
3.6 Deluxe Standard Room

I had a pleasent stay in the hotel and the staff was very helpfull.I thanks them for everything ...

🇬🇧Mr Joseph Herbert

でレビュー 22/01/2022
に到着しました 06/01/2022
5.0 Deluxe Standard Room
ポジティブ     
  • Superb in every way

The whole service from start to finish was excellent, transit , hotel , food , staff , highly recommended

🇩🇰Jack Thomsen

でレビュー 19/01/2022
に到着しました 03/01/2022
2.7 Deluxe Sea View Room
ポジティブ     
  • Very nice view
ネガ
  • Booked a private car for me and my friend, after they have tried to made us both pay for private car (that i of course ignored), i got my test results after about 8 hours which I guess it’s okay, but they forgot to give my friend the answer, only after 2 hours when he did call down and asked about it (they said ohhhh sorry we forgot)

No comments, No comments, No comments, No comments, No comments, No comments, No comments, No comments

🇨🇭Walter Gsell

でレビュー 16/01/2022
に到着しました 31/12/2021
3.8 Deluxe Standard Room
ポジティブ     
  • Were able to move into the room in the morning.
  • Everything worked perfectly.
ネガ
  • The food delivered was not exactly what we are used to in Thailand.

All in all we were satisfied, because it was the only way to enter Thailand, large rooms with pool view.

🇬🇧Stephen Street

でレビュー 15/01/2022
に到着しました 29/12/2021
3.2 Deluxe Standard Room
ポジティブ     
  • Car transportation from the airport was on time and first rate
ネガ
  • No choice of evening meal

Hotel is showing its age I would be interested in the tariff for just one night in a room without the covid elements of the test and transport.

🇹🇭Kitratiprasan Kanaphat

でレビュー 13/01/2022
に到着しました 19/12/2021
3.0 Deluxe Standard Room

Value for money hotel with close proximate distance near Pattaya City. The airport pick up service was good too and needed to share with just 1more person.

🇬🇧Emma Reed

でレビュー 08/01/2022
に到着しました 23/12/2021
4.3 Deluxe Standard Room
ポジティブ     
  • The best Bella staff couldn’t do enough for me and my family on our 1 day quarantine from informing us about our PCR test results or delicious lunches and dinners that were delivered to our door.❤️

Fantastic lunches and dinners Wi-Fi was great Pick up for the airport was fine PCR tests were done effectively and results were notified to us immediately ❤️

🇫🇮timo

でレビュー 04/01/2022
に到着しました 05/12/2021
4.8 Deluxe Sea View Room

nice place, friendly staff, good sea views, everything worked as it should. quiet place, got a good night's sleep.

🇧🇪Geve

でレビュー 04/01/2022
に到着しました 17/12/2021
2.7 Deluxe Sea View Room
ポジティブ     
  • Helpfull staff
  • Location near to Terminal 21 shopping mall
ネガ
  • Food quality not so good
  • Pool closed
  • Very loud Airco
  • Lights balcony not work
  • Location of hotel from beach

It took us 2hrs from Plane arrival to get into the shared mini bus that bring us from airport to Hotel. The taxi service is shared with other people going to the same hotel so we had to wait for other people so the risk of getting into a taxi with a person to test positive later will meanyou get quaratined as well due to high risk contact. The hotel itselve is very basic and not offer any comfort. We wanted to stay longer for a couple of days in Pattaya after test and go but booked another hotel so just stayed the min required tme to get our test results.Also the pool was closed . THe food delivery was very early hours before the normal meal time but you have micro wave in room to warm. The quality of food was not so good . Light on balcony was broken and no person to fix it available. So could not really enjoy our sea side balcony in evening. I booked this hotel because that time not many options on test and go hotels available but I surely would never book it again.

🇩🇪Klaus Huber

でレビュー 03/01/2022
に到着しました 24/11/2021
0.9 Deluxe Standard Room
ネガ
  • We have transferred the quoted rooms Prince via bank. When we called to ASK for a booking confirmation they Hung Up and die notbrelly to emails. I needed to book a different Hotel.

After more than 2 Werks we Received a booking confirmation "to complete the Thailand Pass Registration" (hours after the scheduled arrival). I reported Back we will alert Police. They offered a refund, Allo 30 dass - 30 days are over, so we will Go ahead and involve the authorities.

🇬🇧Dean Kenney

でレビュー 03/01/2022
に到着しました 18/12/2021
3.1 Deluxe Pool View Room
ポジティブ     
  • from landing to hotel was quick and organised
ネガ
  • Hotel bit run down

For the money can’t complain everyone new there roles...............................................

🇸🇪Susanne karlsson

でレビュー 01/01/2022
に到着しました 09/12/2021
1.2 Deluxe Standard Room
ネガ
  • Dirty bad service I have been in Thailand 6 times and stay in many hotels this is the most terrible will never recommended this

Dirty bad service I have been in Thailand 6 times and stay in many hotels this is the most terrible will never recommended this

🇩🇪Sven Garbisch

でレビュー 27/12/2021
に到着しました 11/12/2021
4.2 Deluxe Standard Room
ポジティブ     
  • Test results came very quickly. Booking was very easy .
ネガ
  • Payment without credit card.

Everything was ok. No long time waiting at the airport and quick testing. Room was ok and the staff was very kindly.

🇫🇮Jari Verro

でレビュー 27/12/2021
に到着しました 09/12/2021
4.8 Deluxe Standard Room
ポジティブ     
  • Testing
ネガ
  • At AirPort it took long time to get to transportation

Despite of the transportation everything went well. At the hotel all good. In the morning when you get out taxi driver will try to cheat you. Be aware

🇫🇮Heikki Saarvanto

でレビュー 27/12/2021
に到着しました 08/12/2021
3.7 Deluxe Standard Room
ポジティブ     
  • Fast
ネガ
  • I had paid the whole amount of the bin in Finland .In he confirmation letter was stated PAID ,4350 thb deposit.I was charced 350 thb extra and got no receipt.

Arrogant behaviour of the staff. No quidance to tha room. The cheating left bad memories of the whole .

🇬🇧Terence Gould

でレビュー 26/12/2021
に到着しました 08/12/2021
4.5 Deluxe Standard Room
ポジティブ     
  • Very efficient
  • Very polite
  • Good food
  • Nice hotel
ネガ
  • None

Much faster than I was led to believe. Very efficient and polite. Will be using this hotel again soon.

🇬🇧Jason Butler

でレビュー 26/12/2021
に到着しました 08/12/2021
5.0 Deluxe Standard Room

Very smooth transition for airport,brilliant staff and service,would stay there again even without Quarantine regulations..no question.

🇩🇰Jan Hove

でレビュー 26/12/2021
に到着しました 10/11/2021
4.5 Deluxe Sea View Room
ポジティブ     
  • Good seewai
ネガ
  • No

Good hotel but kan see is many years but good paintet .but I Will like more european food. Morning Coffee good.

 
