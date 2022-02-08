CHIANG MAI TEST & GO

Huen Jao Ban Hotel - Chiang Mai Sandbox Hotel

Chiang Mai
7.9
waardering met
15 reviews
Bijgewerkt op February 8, 2022
Huen Jao Ban Hotel - Image 0
Huen Jao Ban Hotel - Image 1
Huen Jao Ban Hotel - Image 2
Huen Jao Ban Hotel - Image 3
Huen Jao Ban Hotel - Image 4
Huen Jao Ban Hotel - Image 5
+30 foto's
฿5,000 STORTING

Please remember that you must meet all the aanvullende covid-toelatingseisen, and this includes applying for a Thailand Pass to enter Thailand as well.

This hotel in high demand right now which is why we advise making your boekingsaanvragen sooner rather than later to ensure you can get the room/package you desire.

Kamers

All of the following packages include the required tests, and transport.

Maximaal 1 Adult
Superior Double Room 27
฿21,200 - 5 Day Test & Go
฿8,370 - 4 Day Test & Go
฿10,510 - 2 Day Test & Go
฿5,680 - 1st Day Test & Go
฿5,670 - 5th Day Test & Go
Kenmerken

  • Balkon
  • Koffiezetapparaat
  • Internationale kanalen
  • Internet - wifi
  • Outdoor voorzieningen
  • Zwembad
  • Werkruimte
Maximaal 1 Adult
Superior Twin Room 27
฿21,200 - 5 Day Test & Go
฿8,370 - 4 Day Test & Go
฿10,500 - 2 Day Test & Go
฿5,680 - 1st Day Test & Go
฿5,670 - 5th Day Test & Go
Kenmerken

  • Balkon
  • Koffiezetapparaat
  • Internationale kanalen
  • Internet - wifi
  • Outdoor voorzieningen
  • Zwembad
  • Werkruimte
Maximaal 1 Adult
Family Room 36
฿25,720 - 5 Day Test & Go
฿11,970 - 4 Day Test & Go
฿20,330 - 2 Day Test & Go
฿6,570 - 1st Day Test & Go
฿6,570 - 5th Day Test & Go
Kenmerken

  • Balkon
  • Koffiezetapparaat
  • Internationale kanalen
  • Internet - wifi
  • Outdoor voorzieningen
  • Zwembad
  • Werkruimte
Maximaal 1 Adult
Junior King Suite 36
฿29,100 - 5 Day Test & Go
฿14,660 - 4 Day Test & Go
฿21,680 - 2 Day Test & Go
฿7,250 - 1st Day Test & Go
฿7,240 - 5th Day Test & Go
Kenmerken

  • Balkon
  • Koffiezetapparaat
  • Keuken
  • Woonkamer
  • Outdoor voorzieningen
  • Zwembad
  • Werkruimte
Maximaal 1 Adult
Triple Room 36
฿22,920 - 5 Day Test & Go
฿9,720 - 4 Day Test & Go
฿19,210 - 2 Day Test & Go
฿6,010 - 1st Day Test & Go
฿6,010 - 5th Day Test & Go
Kenmerken

  • Balkon
  • Koffiezetapparaat
  • Internationale kanalen
  • Internet - wifi
  • Outdoor voorzieningen
  • Zwembad
  • Werkruimte
Maximaal 1 Adult
Deluxe Triple Room 36
฿23,480 - 5 Day Test & Go
฿10,160 - 4 Day Test & Go
฿19,430 - 2 Day Test & Go
฿6,120 - 1st Day Test & Go
฿6,120 - 5th Day Test & Go
Kenmerken

  • Balkon
  • Koffiezetapparaat
  • Internationale kanalen
  • Internet - wifi
  • Outdoor voorzieningen
  • Zwembad
  • Werkruimte
Maximaal 1 Adult
Junior Triple Suite 40
฿30,780 - 5 Day Test & Go
฿16,010 - 4 Day Test & Go
฿22,350 - 2 Day Test & Go
฿7,590 - 1st Day Test & Go
฿7,220 - 5th Day Test & Go
Kenmerken

  • Balkon
  • Koffiezetapparaat
  • Internationale kanalen
  • Internet - wifi
  • Keuken
  • Outdoor voorzieningen
  • Zwembad
  • Werkruimte
Maximaal 1 Adult
Extra Family Room 45
฿23,480 - 5 Day Test & Go
฿10,170 - 4 Day Test & Go
฿21,230 - 2 Day Test & Go
฿7,020 - 1st Day Test & Go
฿7,020 - 5th Day Test & Go
Kenmerken

  • Balkon
  • Koffiezetapparaat
  • Familie suites
  • Internationale kanalen
  • Internet - wifi
  • Woonkamer
  • Outdoor voorzieningen
  • Zwembad

Nestled in the heart of Huay Kaew, Huen Jao Ban Hotel is an ideal spot from which to discover Chiang Mai. From here, guests can make the most of all that the lively city has to offer. With its convenient location, the property offers easy access to the city's must-see destinations. Every effort is made to make guests feel comfortable. To do so, the property provides the best in services and amenities. Facilities like free Wi-Fi in all rooms, 24-hour room service, 24-hour security, daily housekeeping, postal service are readily available for the convenience of each guest. The property features 70 beautifully appointed guestrooms, many of which include flat screen television, bathroom phone, cleaning products, clothes rack. Recreational facilities available at the property include outdoor pool, spa, massage. Huen Jao Ban Hotel is an ideal place of stay for travelers seeking charm, comfort, and convenience in Chiang Mai.

Adres / kaart

208/20 Sukaphiban Soi 12, Jaoban Road Chiang Mai, Huay Kaew, Chiang Mai, Thailand, 50300

Populaire filters

