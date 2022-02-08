CHIANG MAI TEST & GO

Walking Street Residence - Chiang Mai Sandbox Hotel

Chiang Mai
8.1
waardering met
735 reviews
Bijgewerkt op February 8, 2022
Please remember that you must meet all the aanvullende covid-toelatingseisen, and this includes applying for a Thailand Pass to enter Thailand as well.

This hotel in high demand right now which is why we advise making your boekingsaanvragen sooner rather than later to ensure you can get the room/package you desire.

Hot Dit hotel heeft 53 recente boekingsverzoeken ontvangen. haast je!

Boekingsverzoeken brengen u op een geprioriteerde manier direct contact met de Walking Street Residence Walking Street Residence zal de betaling rechtstreeks van u innen.

Kamers

All of the following packages include the required tests, and transport.

Maximaal 1 Adult, 1 Child, 1 Infant
Superior Room 19
฿14,000 - 5 Day Test & Go
฿9,040 - 4 Day Test & Go
฿9,950 - 2 Day Test & Go
฿4,990 - 1st Day Test & Go
฿4,990 - 5th Day Test & Go
Maximaal 1 Adult, 1 Child, 1 Infant
Deluxe Room 24
฿16,000 - 5 Day Test & Go
฿10,640 - 4 Day Test & Go
฿10,750 - 2 Day Test & Go
฿5,390 - 1st Day Test & Go
฿5,390 - 5th Day Test & Go
Maximaal 1 Adult, 1 Child, 1 Infant
Grand Deluxe 28
฿17,500 - 5 Day Test & Go
฿11,960 - 4 Day Test & Go
฿11,350 - 2 Day Test & Go
฿5,690 - 1st Day Test & Go
฿5,690 - 5th Day Test & Go
When visiting Chiang Mai, you'll feel right at home at Walking Street Residence, which offers quality accommodation and great service. Set 0.5 km from the excitement of the city, this 2.5-star hotel commands an excellent location and provides access to the city's biggest attractions. With its convenient location, the hotel offers easy access to the city's must-see destinations. The facilities and services provided by Walking Street Residence ensure a pleasant stay for guests. The hotel offers access to a vast array of services, including free Wi-Fi in all rooms, taxi service, ticket service, luggage storage, Wi-Fi in public areas. In addition, all guestrooms feature a variety of comforts. Many rooms even provide television LCD/plasma screen, internet access – wireless, internet access – wireless (complimentary), air conditioning, wake-up service to please the most discerning guest. Besides, the hotel's host of recreational offerings ensures you have plenty to do during your stay. Whatever your reason for visiting Chiang Mai, the Walking Street Residence is the perfect venue for an exhilarating and exciting break away.

Adres / kaart

72/2 Rajchamangkha Rd., T.Phra Sing A.Muang, Old City, Chiang Mai, Thailand, 50200

