Four Seasons Hotel Bangkok at Chao Praya River - Bangkok Sandbox Hotel

Please remember that you must meet all the aanvullende covid-toelatingseisen, and this includes applying for a Thailand Pass to enter Thailand as well.

Well-placed in the restaurants, sightseeing area of Bangkok city, Four Seasons Hotel Bangkok at Chao Praya River provides a most conducive spot for you to take a break from your busy days. From here, guests can make the most of all that the lively city has to offer. With its convenient location, the property offers easy access to the city's must-see destinations. Every effort is made to make guests feel comfortable. To do so, the property provides the best in services and amenities. This property offers numerous on-site facilities to satisfy even the most discerning guest. All guest accommodations feature thoughtful amenities to ensure an unparalleled sense of comfort. The property's host of recreational offerings ensures you have plenty to do during your stay. Whatever your reason for visiting Bangkok, Four Seasons Hotel Bangkok at Chao Praya River is the perfect venue for an exhilarating and exciting break away.