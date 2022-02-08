BANGKOK TEST & GO

Four Seasons Hotel Bangkok at Chao Praya River - Bangkok Sandbox Hotel

Bangkok
9.8
waardering met
10 reviews
Bijgewerkt op February 8, 2022
Four Seasons Hotel Bangkok at Chao Praya River - Image 0
Four Seasons Hotel Bangkok at Chao Praya River - Image 1
Four Seasons Hotel Bangkok at Chao Praya River - Image 2
Four Seasons Hotel Bangkok at Chao Praya River - Image 3
Four Seasons Hotel Bangkok at Chao Praya River - Image 4
Four Seasons Hotel Bangkok at Chao Praya River - Image 5
+28 foto's

Please remember that you must meet all the aanvullende covid-toelatingseisen, and this includes applying for a Thailand Pass to enter Thailand as well.

This hotel in high demand right now which is why we advise making your boekingsaanvragen sooner rather than later to ensure you can get the room/package you desire.

Kamers

All of the following packages include the required tests, and transport.

Well-placed in the restaurants, sightseeing area of Bangkok city, Four Seasons Hotel Bangkok at Chao Praya River provides a most conducive spot for you to take a break from your busy days. From here, guests can make the most of all that the lively city has to offer. With its convenient location, the property offers easy access to the city's must-see destinations. Every effort is made to make guests feel comfortable. To do so, the property provides the best in services and amenities. This property offers numerous on-site facilities to satisfy even the most discerning guest. All guest accommodations feature thoughtful amenities to ensure an unparalleled sense of comfort. The property's host of recreational offerings ensures you have plenty to do during your stay. Whatever your reason for visiting Bangkok, Four Seasons Hotel Bangkok at Chao Praya River is the perfect venue for an exhilarating and exciting break away.

TOON ALLE SANDBOX-HOTELS
Doorzoek alle 190+ SANDBOX-hotels
Score
0.0/5
onbeoordeeld
Gebaseerd op 0 beoordelingen
Beoordeling
Uitstekend
0
Zeer goed
0
Gemiddelde
0
Arm
0
Vreselijk
0
Als u te gast was bij Four Seasons Hotel Bangkok at Chao Praya River , dan zouden het hotel en onze kijkers het zeer op prijs stellen als u een gedetailleerde recensie achterlaat.
LAAT REVIEW ACHTER VOOR Four Seasons Hotel Bangkok at Chao Praya River
ZIE ALLE REVIEWS

Adres / kaart

300 Charoen Krung Road, Sathorn, Bangkok Riverside, Bangkok, Thailand, 10120

Populaire filters

Hotels in de buurt van Test & Go

Chatrium Hotel Riverside Bangkok
8.8
waardering met
12884 beoordelingen
Van ฿-1
Oakwood Hotel & Residence Bangkok
9.3
waardering met
19 beoordelingen
Van ฿-1
Grand Tower Inn Sathon
8.2
waardering met
778 beoordelingen
Van ฿-1
The Peninsula Bangkok
9.1
waardering met
1763 beoordelingen
Van ฿-1
Tower Club at Lebua Hotel
8.8
waardering met
2226 beoordelingen
Van ฿-1
Grand Howard Hotel
7.4
waardering met
347 beoordelingen
Van ฿-1
Tongtara Riverview Hotel
8
waardering met
3580 beoordelingen
Van ฿-1
JC Kevin Sathorn Bangkok Hotel
8.4
waardering met
6947 beoordelingen
Van ฿-1
 
TAT
AQ.in.th is an approved Online Travel Agent for Thailand.
TAT License 11/10602
IATA
ASQ Thailand
Certificate of Entry (COE)
Thailand Covid Insurance
Thailand Entry Requirements
Thailand Pass
Thailand Pass Rejected
Thailand Test & Go
Thailand Blue Zones
Thailand ESim
EN
TH
DE
NL
FR
KO
JA
ZH-CN
RU