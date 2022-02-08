BANGKOK TEST & GO

Four Seasons Hotel Bangkok at Chao Praya River - Bangkok Sandbox Hotel

Bangkok
9.8
คะแนนจาก
10
อัปเดตเมื่อ February 8, 2022
Four Seasons Hotel Bangkok at Chao Praya River - Image 0
Four Seasons Hotel Bangkok at Chao Praya River - Image 1
Four Seasons Hotel Bangkok at Chao Praya River - Image 2
Four Seasons Hotel Bangkok at Chao Praya River - Image 3
Four Seasons Hotel Bangkok at Chao Praya River - Image 4
Four Seasons Hotel Bangkok at Chao Praya River - Image 5
+28 รูปถ่าย

Please remember that you must meet all the ข้อกำหนดการเข้าโควิดเพิ่มเติม, and this includes applying for a Thailand Pass to enter Thailand as well.

This hotel in high demand right now which is why we advise making your คำขอจอง sooner rather than later to ensure you can get the room/package you desire.

ห้อง

All of the following packages include the required tests, and transport.

Well-placed in the restaurants, sightseeing area of Bangkok city, Four Seasons Hotel Bangkok at Chao Praya River provides a most conducive spot for you to take a break from your busy days. From here, guests can make the most of all that the lively city has to offer. With its convenient location, the property offers easy access to the city's must-see destinations. Every effort is made to make guests feel comfortable. To do so, the property provides the best in services and amenities. This property offers numerous on-site facilities to satisfy even the most discerning guest. All guest accommodations feature thoughtful amenities to ensure an unparalleled sense of comfort. The property's host of recreational offerings ensures you have plenty to do during your stay. Whatever your reason for visiting Bangkok, Four Seasons Hotel Bangkok at Chao Praya River is the perfect venue for an exhilarating and exciting break away.

แสดงโรงแรมแซนด์บ็อกซ์ทั้งหมด
ค้นหาจากโรงแรม SANDBOX ทั้งหมด 190 แห่ง
คะแนน
0.0/5
ไม่ได้จัดประเภท
ขึ้นอยู่กับ 0 บทวิจารณ์
คะแนน
ยอดเยี่ยม
0
ดีมาก
0
เฉลี่ย
0
แย่
0
แย่มาก
0
หากคุณเป็นแขกของ Four Seasons Hotel Bangkok at Chao Praya River ทางโรงแรมและผู้ชมของเราจะยินดีเป็นอย่างยิ่งหากคุณจะแสดงความคิดเห็นโดยละเอียด
ออกความคิดเห็นสำหรับ Four Seasons Hotel Bangkok at Chao Praya River
ดูความคิดเห็นทั้งหมด

ที่อยู่ / แผนที่

300 Charoen Krung Road, Sathorn, Bangkok Riverside, Bangkok, Thailand, 10120

ตัวกรองยอดนิยม

Test & Go ใกล้เคียง

Chatrium Hotel Riverside Bangkok
8.8
ให้คะแนนด้วย
12884 บทวิจารณ์
จาก ฿-1
Oakwood Hotel & Residence Bangkok
9.3
ให้คะแนนด้วย
19 บทวิจารณ์
จาก ฿-1
Grand Tower Inn Sathon
8.2
ให้คะแนนด้วย
778 บทวิจารณ์
จาก ฿-1
The Peninsula Bangkok
9.1
ให้คะแนนด้วย
1763 บทวิจารณ์
จาก ฿-1
Tower Club at Lebua Hotel
8.8
ให้คะแนนด้วย
2226 บทวิจารณ์
จาก ฿-1
Grand Howard Hotel
7.4
ให้คะแนนด้วย
347 บทวิจารณ์
จาก ฿-1
Tongtara Riverview Hotel
8
ให้คะแนนด้วย
3580 บทวิจารณ์
จาก ฿-1
JC Kevin Sathorn Bangkok Hotel
8.4
ให้คะแนนด้วย
6947 บทวิจารณ์
จาก ฿-1
 
TAT
AQ.in.th is an approved Online Travel Agent for Thailand.
TAT License 11/10602
IATA
ASQ Thailand
Certificate of Entry (COE)
Thailand Covid Insurance
Thailand Entry Requirements
Thailand Pass
Thailand Pass Rejected
Thailand Test & Go
Thailand Blue Zones
Thailand ESim
EN
TH
DE
NL
FR
KO
JA
ZH-CN
RU