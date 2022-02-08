BANGKOK TEST & GO

Four Seasons Hotel Bangkok at Chao Praya River - Bangkok Sandbox Hotel

Bangkok
9.8
Bewertung mit
10 Bewertungen
Aktualisiert am February 8, 2022
Four Seasons Hotel Bangkok at Chao Praya River - Image 0
Four Seasons Hotel Bangkok at Chao Praya River - Image 1
Four Seasons Hotel Bangkok at Chao Praya River - Image 2
Four Seasons Hotel Bangkok at Chao Praya River - Image 3
Four Seasons Hotel Bangkok at Chao Praya River - Image 4
Four Seasons Hotel Bangkok at Chao Praya River - Image 5
+28 Fotos

Please remember that you must meet all the zusätzliche Covid-Zugangsvoraussetzungen, and this includes applying for a Thailand Pass to enter Thailand as well.

This hotel in high demand right now which is why we advise making your Buchungsanfragen sooner rather than later to ensure you can get the room/package you desire.

Räume

All of the following packages include the required tests, and transport.

Well-placed in the restaurants, sightseeing area of Bangkok city, Four Seasons Hotel Bangkok at Chao Praya River provides a most conducive spot for you to take a break from your busy days. From here, guests can make the most of all that the lively city has to offer. With its convenient location, the property offers easy access to the city's must-see destinations. Every effort is made to make guests feel comfortable. To do so, the property provides the best in services and amenities. This property offers numerous on-site facilities to satisfy even the most discerning guest. All guest accommodations feature thoughtful amenities to ensure an unparalleled sense of comfort. The property's host of recreational offerings ensures you have plenty to do during your stay. Whatever your reason for visiting Bangkok, Four Seasons Hotel Bangkok at Chao Praya River is the perfect venue for an exhilarating and exciting break away.

ALLE SANDBOX-HOTELS ANZEIGEN
Durchsuchen Sie alle 190+ SANDBOX-Hotels
Ergebnis
0.0/5
Nicht bewertet
Beyogen auf 0 Bewertungen
Bewertung
Ausgezeichnet
0
Sehr gut
0
Durchschnittlich
0
Arm
0
Schrecklich
0
Wenn Sie ein Gast bei Four Seasons Hotel Bangkok at Chao Praya River , würden sich das Hotel und unsere Zuschauer sehr freuen, wenn Sie eine ausführliche Bewertung abgeben würden.
ÜBERPRÜFUNG FÜR Four Seasons Hotel Bangkok at Chao Praya River
SIEHE ALLE BEWERTUNGEN

Adresse / Karte

300 Charoen Krung Road, Sathorn, Bangkok Riverside, Bangkok, Thailand, 10120

Beliebte Filter

In der Nähe Test & Go Hotels

Chatrium Hotel Riverside Bangkok
8.8
Bewertung mit
12884 Bewertungen
Von ฿-1
Oakwood Hotel & Residence Bangkok
9.3
Bewertung mit
19 Bewertungen
Von ฿-1
Grand Tower Inn Sathon
8.2
Bewertung mit
778 Bewertungen
Von ฿-1
The Peninsula Bangkok
9.1
Bewertung mit
1763 Bewertungen
Von ฿-1
Tower Club at Lebua Hotel
8.8
Bewertung mit
2226 Bewertungen
Von ฿-1
Grand Howard Hotel
7.4
Bewertung mit
347 Bewertungen
Von ฿-1
Tongtara Riverview Hotel
8
Bewertung mit
3580 Bewertungen
Von ฿-1
JC Kevin Sathorn Bangkok Hotel
8.4
Bewertung mit
6947 Bewertungen
Von ฿-1
 
TAT
AQ.in.th is an approved Online Travel Agent for Thailand.
TAT License 11/10602
IATA
ASQ Thailand
Certificate of Entry (COE)
Thailand Covid Insurance
Thailand Entry Requirements
Thailand Pass
Thailand Pass Rejected
Thailand Test & Go
Thailand Blue Zones
Thailand ESim
EN
TH
DE
NL
FR
KO
JA
ZH-CN
RU