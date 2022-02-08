Please remember that you must meet all the aanvullende covid-toelatingseisen, and this includes applying for a Thailand Pass to enter Thailand as well.

This hotel in high demand right now which is why we advise making your boekingsaanvragen sooner rather than later to ensure you can get the room/package you desire.

Boekingsverzoeken brengen u op een geprioriteerde manier direct contact met de Tongtara Riverview Hotel Tongtara Riverview Hotel zal de betaling rechtstreeks van u innen.

Kamers All of the following packages include the required tests, and transport. Maximaal 1 Adult, 1 Child, 1 Infant Superior River View Room 32 m² ฿17,000 - 5 Day Test & Go ฿10,000 - 4 Day Test & Go ฿10,000 - 2 Day Test & Go ฿6,500 - 1st Day Test & Go ฿4,500 - 5th Day Test & Go RESERVERING AANVRAGEN SNEL AANVRAAG (2 KLIKKEN) BOOKMARK Kenmerken Bad

Aansluitende Kamer

Internationale kanalen

Internet - wifi

Kleine aanbetaling Maximaal 1 Adult, 1 Child, 1 Infant Superior City View Room 32 m² ฿17,000 - 5 Day Test & Go ฿10,000 - 4 Day Test & Go ฿7,000 - 2 Day Test & Go ฿6,500 - 1st Day Test & Go ฿10,000 - 5th Day Test & Go RESERVERING AANVRAGEN SNEL AANVRAAG (2 KLIKKEN) BOOKMARK Kenmerken Bad

Internationale kanalen

Internet - wifi

Outdoor voorzieningen

Kleine aanbetaling

Tongtara Riverview Hotel is located near the Chao Phraya River, a few kilometers from the entertainment and shopping of Silom. Consisting of 188 air-conditioned rooms equipped with comfortable amenities, guests have access to a 2500sqm fitness center which includes an aerobic room and an indoor squash court. There is also a range of massages to choose from as well as a hydro pool, sauna, steam bath, outdoor swimming pool, recreation room, and a beauty center. The fully equipped conference center features a banquet room with a view of the Rama IX Bridge, a conference room, a ballroom with a foyer, and three function rooms for conventions, meetings, and private receptions. For your reservation at Tongtara Riverview Hotel, simply submit your requested dates below and complete our secure online booking form.

TOON ALLE SANDBOX-HOTELS Doorzoek alle 190+ SANDBOX-hotels