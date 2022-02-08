BANGKOK TEST & GO

Four Seasons Hotel Bangkok at Chao Praya River - Bangkok Sandbox Hotel

Bangkok
9.8
通过
10条评论进行评分
更新于 February 8, 2022
Four Seasons Hotel Bangkok at Chao Praya River - Image 0
Four Seasons Hotel Bangkok at Chao Praya River - Image 1
Four Seasons Hotel Bangkok at Chao Praya River - Image 2
Four Seasons Hotel Bangkok at Chao Praya River - Image 3
Four Seasons Hotel Bangkok at Chao Praya River - Image 4
Four Seasons Hotel Bangkok at Chao Praya River - Image 5
+28 相片

Please remember that you must meet all the 额外的covid入学要求, and this includes applying for a Thailand Pass to enter Thailand as well.

This hotel in high demand right now which is why we advise making your 预订要求 sooner rather than later to ensure you can get the room/package you desire.

房间数

All of the following packages include the required tests, and transport.

Well-placed in the restaurants, sightseeing area of Bangkok city, Four Seasons Hotel Bangkok at Chao Praya River provides a most conducive spot for you to take a break from your busy days. From here, guests can make the most of all that the lively city has to offer. With its convenient location, the property offers easy access to the city's must-see destinations. Every effort is made to make guests feel comfortable. To do so, the property provides the best in services and amenities. This property offers numerous on-site facilities to satisfy even the most discerning guest. All guest accommodations feature thoughtful amenities to ensure an unparalleled sense of comfort. The property's host of recreational offerings ensures you have plenty to do during your stay. Whatever your reason for visiting Bangkok, Four Seasons Hotel Bangkok at Chao Praya River is the perfect venue for an exhilarating and exciting break away.

显示所有沙盒酒店
搜索所有 190 多家 SANDBOX 酒店
分数
0.0/5
未分级
基于 0 评论
评分
优秀的
0
非常好
0
平均数
0
较差的
0
糟糕的
0
如果您是Four Seasons Hotel Bangkok at Chao Praya River的客人，那么如果您留下详细的评论，那么酒店以及我们的观众将非常感激。
留下评论 Four Seasons Hotel Bangkok at Chao Praya River
查看所有评论

地址/地图

300 Charoen Krung Road, Sathorn, Bangkok Riverside, Bangkok, Thailand, 10120

热门过滤器

附近的Test & Go酒店

Chatrium Hotel Riverside Bangkok
8.8

12884 评论
฿-1
Oakwood Hotel & Residence Bangkok
9.3

19 评论
฿-1
Grand Tower Inn Sathon
8.2

778 评论
฿-1
The Peninsula Bangkok
9.1

1763 评论
฿-1
Tower Club at Lebua Hotel
8.8

2226 评论
฿-1
Grand Howard Hotel
7.4

347 评论
฿-1
Tongtara Riverview Hotel
8

3580 评论
฿-1
JC Kevin Sathorn Bangkok Hotel
8.4

6947 评论
฿-1
 
TAT
AQ.in.th is an approved Online Travel Agent for Thailand.
TAT License 11/10602
IATA
ASQ Thailand
Certificate of Entry (COE)
Thailand Covid Insurance
Thailand Entry Requirements
Thailand Pass
Thailand Pass Rejected
Thailand Test & Go
Thailand Blue Zones
Thailand ESim
EN
TH
DE
NL
FR
KO
JA
ZH-CN
RU