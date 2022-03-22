BANGKOK TEST & GO

The Peninsula Bangkok - Bangkok Sandbox Hotel

Bangkok
9.1
waardering met
1763 reviews
Bijgewerkt op March 22, 2022
The Peninsula Bangkok - Image 0
The Peninsula Bangkok - Image 1
The Peninsula Bangkok - Image 2
The Peninsula Bangkok - Image 3
The Peninsula Bangkok - Image 4
The Peninsula Bangkok - Image 5
+28 foto's
SNELLE REACTIE

Please remember that you must meet all the aanvullende covid-toelatingseisen, and this includes applying for a Thailand Pass to enter Thailand as well.

This hotel is not a Direct Payment Partner yet, and we cannot gaurentee the following things
  • We cannot guarantee secure payment for this hotel.
  • We cannot guarantee secure document handling for this hotel.
  • We cannot guarantee a fast response for this hotel.
  • We cannot guarantee a fast confirmation letter for this hotel.

You will be directly connected to this hotel via email, and they will collect your documents, and request payment.

We only offer Instant Confirmation Letters, and guarantees for our INSTANT CONFIRMATION hotels listed HERE.

Kamers

All of the following packages include the required tests, and transport.

SPECIALE AANBIEDINGENKLIK OP VERZOEK OM TE ZIEN
Maximaal 1 Adult, 1 Child, 1 Infant
Deluxe Twin 45
฿16,100 - 1 Day Test & Go
RESERVERING AANVRAGEN
SNEL AANVRAAG (2 KLIKKEN)
BOOKMARK

Kenmerken

  • Bad
  • Koffiezetapparaat
  • Aansluitende Kamer
  • HDMI kabel
  • Internationale kanalen
  • Internet - wifi
  • Zwembad
  • Werkruimte
SPECIALE AANBIEDINGENKLIK OP VERZOEK OM TE ZIEN
Maximaal 1 Adult, 1 Child, 1 Infant
Deluxe King 45
฿16,100 - 1 Day Test & Go
RESERVERING AANVRAGEN
SNEL AANVRAAG (2 KLIKKEN)
BOOKMARK

Kenmerken

  • Bad
  • Koffiezetapparaat
  • Aansluitende Kamer
  • Internationale kanalen
  • Internet - wifi
  • Zwembad
  • Werkruimte

Where the signature Peninsula style meets genuine Thai charm, The Peninsula Bangkok is a truly distinct urban resort experience. From the moment one disembarks the iconic Peninsula green tuk tuk shuttle boat, the inspiring journey begins. The Peninsula Bangkok sits by the majestic Chao Phraya River and serves up authentic Thai recipes and comforting international fare. With an abundance of culinary surprises, wellness programmes and recreational activities, the hotel is the ideal holiday destination for families. There is a dedicated Peninsula Academy to help children design their very own travel itineraries within the hotel, including cultural immersions that spark creativity for all ages. The Peninsula Bangkok ensures that there is something special for everyone. With a keen sense of style and savoir-faire, The Peninsula Hotels is the only hotel brand to be awarded the highest possible five-star status across all ten of its hotels by Forbes Travel Guide in 2019 and 2020.

SHOW ALL HOTELS
Doorzoek alle 190+ SANDBOX-hotels
Score
0.0/5
onbeoordeeld
Gebaseerd op 0 beoordelingen
Beoordeling
Uitstekend
0
Zeer goed
0
Gemiddelde
0
Arm
0
Vreselijk
0
Als u te gast was bij The Peninsula Bangkok , dan zouden het hotel en onze kijkers het zeer op prijs stellen als u een gedetailleerde recensie achterlaat.
LAAT REVIEW ACHTER VOOR The Peninsula Bangkok
ZIE ALLE REVIEWS

Adres / kaart

Siam Chaophraya Holdings, 333 Charoennakorn Road, Bangkok Riverside, Bangkok, Thailand, 10600

Partner Hotels

Holiday Inn Express Bangkok Sathorn
8.6
waardering met
2090 beoordelingen
Van ฿-1
JC Kevin Sathorn Bangkok Hotel
8.4
waardering met
6947 beoordelingen
Van ฿-1
True Siam Phayathai Hotel
8.1
waardering met
2458 beoordelingen
Van ฿-1
True Siam Rangnam Hotel
8.3
waardering met
1085 beoordelingen
Van ฿-1
Royal View Resort
8.3
waardering met
6272 beoordelingen
Van ฿-1
Rama Gardens Hotel
7.9
waardering met
3139 beoordelingen
Van ฿-1
Regent Suvarnabhumi Hotel
7.2
waardering met
3757 beoordelingen
Van ฿-1

Populaire filters

Hotels in de buurt van Test & Go

Grand Tower Inn Sathon
8.2
waardering met
778 beoordelingen
Van ฿-1
Tower Club at Lebua Hotel
8.8
waardering met
2226 beoordelingen
Van ฿-1
Oakwood Hotel & Residence Bangkok
9.3
waardering met
19 beoordelingen
Van ฿-1
Chatrium Hotel Riverside Bangkok
8.8
waardering met
12884 beoordelingen
Van ฿-1
Shanghai Mansion Bangkok
8.5
waardering met
3583 beoordelingen
Van ฿-1
W22 by Burasari
8.7
waardering met
601 beoordelingen
Van ฿-1
Montien Hotel Surawong Bangkok
8.7
waardering met
18 beoordelingen
Van ฿-1
Grand Howard Hotel
7.4
waardering met
347 beoordelingen
Van ฿-1
 
TAT
AQ.in.th is an approved Online Travel Agent for Thailand.
TAT License 11/10602
IATA
ASQ Thailand
Certificate of Entry (COE)
Thailand Covid Insurance
Thailand Entry Requirements
Thailand Pass
Thailand Pass Rejected
Thailand Test & Go
Thailand Blue Zones
Thailand ESim
EN
TH
DE
NL
FR
KO
JA
ZH-CN
RU