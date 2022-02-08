BANGKOK TEST & GO

Four Seasons Hotel Bangkok at Chao Praya River - Bangkok Sandbox Hotel

Bangkok
9.8
note avec
10 avis
Mis à jour le February 8, 2022
Four Seasons Hotel Bangkok at Chao Praya River - Image 0
Four Seasons Hotel Bangkok at Chao Praya River - Image 1
Four Seasons Hotel Bangkok at Chao Praya River - Image 2
Four Seasons Hotel Bangkok at Chao Praya River - Image 3
Four Seasons Hotel Bangkok at Chao Praya River - Image 4
Four Seasons Hotel Bangkok at Chao Praya River - Image 5
+28 Photos

Please remember that you must meet all the exigences supplémentaires d'entrée covid, and this includes applying for a Thailand Pass to enter Thailand as well.

This hotel in high demand right now which is why we advise making your demandes de réservation sooner rather than later to ensure you can get the room/package you desire.

Pièces

All of the following packages include the required tests, and transport.

Well-placed in the restaurants, sightseeing area of Bangkok city, Four Seasons Hotel Bangkok at Chao Praya River provides a most conducive spot for you to take a break from your busy days. From here, guests can make the most of all that the lively city has to offer. With its convenient location, the property offers easy access to the city's must-see destinations. Every effort is made to make guests feel comfortable. To do so, the property provides the best in services and amenities. This property offers numerous on-site facilities to satisfy even the most discerning guest. All guest accommodations feature thoughtful amenities to ensure an unparalleled sense of comfort. The property's host of recreational offerings ensures you have plenty to do during your stay. Whatever your reason for visiting Bangkok, Four Seasons Hotel Bangkok at Chao Praya River is the perfect venue for an exhilarating and exciting break away.

AFFICHER TOUS LES HTELS SANDBOX
Recherchez parmi les 190+ hôtels SANDBOX
But
0.0/5
Non classé
Basé sur 0 Commentaires
Notation
Excellent
0
Très bien
0
Moyenne
0
Pauvres
0
Terrible
0
Si vous étiez un client de Four Seasons Hotel Bangkok at Chao Praya River , alors l'hôtel et nos téléspectateurs apprécieraient grandement que vous laissiez un avis détaillé.
LAISSER UN EXAMEN POUR Four Seasons Hotel Bangkok at Chao Praya River
VOIR TOUS LES AVIS

Adresse / Carte

300 Charoen Krung Road, Sathorn, Bangkok Riverside, Bangkok, Thailand, 10120

Filtres populaires

Hôtels Test & Go proximité

Chatrium Hotel Riverside Bangkok
8.8
note avec
12884 Commentaires
De ฿-1
Oakwood Hotel & Residence Bangkok
9.3
note avec
19 Commentaires
De ฿-1
Grand Tower Inn Sathon
8.2
note avec
778 Commentaires
De ฿-1
The Peninsula Bangkok
9.1
note avec
1763 Commentaires
De ฿-1
Tower Club at Lebua Hotel
8.8
note avec
2226 Commentaires
De ฿-1
Grand Howard Hotel
7.4
note avec
347 Commentaires
De ฿-1
Tongtara Riverview Hotel
8
note avec
3580 Commentaires
De ฿-1
JC Kevin Sathorn Bangkok Hotel
8.4
note avec
6947 Commentaires
De ฿-1
 
TAT
AQ.in.th is an approved Online Travel Agent for Thailand.
TAT License 11/10602
IATA
ASQ Thailand
Certificate of Entry (COE)
Thailand Covid Insurance
Thailand Entry Requirements
Thailand Pass
Thailand Pass Rejected
Thailand Test & Go
Thailand Blue Zones
Thailand ESim
EN
TH
DE
NL
FR
KO
JA
ZH-CN
RU