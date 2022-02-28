BANGKOK TEST & GO

Tower Club at Lebua Hotel - Bangkok Sandbox Hotel

Bangkok
8.8
waardering met
2226 reviews
Bijgewerkt op February 28, 2022
Tower Club at Lebua Hotel - Image 0
Tower Club at Lebua Hotel - Image 1
Tower Club at Lebua Hotel - Image 2
Tower Club at Lebua Hotel - Image 3
Tower Club at Lebua Hotel - Image 4
Tower Club at Lebua Hotel - Image 5
+25 foto's
SNELLE REACTIE

Please remember that you must meet all the aanvullende covid-toelatingseisen, and this includes applying for a Thailand Pass to enter Thailand as well.

This hotel is not a Direct Payment Partner yet, and we cannot gaurentee the following things
  • We cannot guarantee secure payment for this hotel.
  • We cannot guarantee secure document handling for this hotel.
  • We cannot guarantee a fast response for this hotel.
  • We cannot guarantee a fast confirmation letter for this hotel.

You will be directly connected to this hotel via email, and they will collect your documents, and request payment.

We only offer Instant Confirmation Letters, and guarantees for our INSTANT CONFIRMATION hotels listed HERE.

Kamers

All of the following packages include the required tests, and transport.

SPECIALE AANBIEDINGENKLIK OP VERZOEK OM TE ZIEN
Maximaal 2 Adults, 1 Child, 1 Infant
Tower Club City View Balcony Suite 66
฿10,945 - 1 Day Test & Go
RESERVERING AANVRAGEN
SNEL AANVRAAG (2 KLIKKEN)
BOOKMARK

Kenmerken

  • ฿ 5.000 aanbetaling
  • Balkon
  • Balkon (volledige toegang)
  • Bad
  • Koffiezetapparaat
  • Aansluitende Kamer
  • Internationale kanalen
  • Internet - wifi
  • Woonkamer
  • Magnetron
  • Kleine aanbetaling
  • Roken kamers beschikbaar
  • Vegetarische maaltijden
SPECIALE AANBIEDINGENKLIK OP VERZOEK OM TE ZIEN
Maximaal 2 Adults, 1 Child, 1 Infant
Tower Club River View Balcony Suite 66
฿11,364 - 1 Day Test & Go
RESERVERING AANVRAGEN
SNEL AANVRAAG (2 KLIKKEN)
BOOKMARK

Kenmerken

  • ฿ 5.000 aanbetaling
  • Balkon
  • Balkon (volledige toegang)
  • Bad
  • Koffiezetapparaat
  • Aansluitende Kamer
  • Internationale kanalen
  • Internet - wifi
  • Woonkamer
  • Magnetron
  • Kleine aanbetaling
  • Roken kamers beschikbaar
  • Vegetarische maaltijden

Exclusive Test & Go Package by Tower Club at lebua.

Quarantine with a Bangkok View from your balcony.

In partnership with BNH Hospital, Tower Club at lebua offers Test & Go in a Tower Club City View Balcony Suite overlooking the spectacular Bangkok View with private balcony.

Amenities / Features

  • Accommodation in Tower Club Suite with private Balcony
  • In-room breakfast
  • RT-PCR test with the test result issued by BNH Hospital
  • Private transfer from Airport - BNH Hospital - Hotel (Day 1 Test & Go)
  • Soft beverages in Mini-Bar
  • Nespresso Coffee making machine
SHOW ALL HOTELS
Doorzoek alle 190+ SANDBOX-hotels
Score
0.0/5
onbeoordeeld
Gebaseerd op 0 beoordelingen
Beoordeling
Uitstekend
0
Zeer goed
0
Gemiddelde
0
Arm
0
Vreselijk
0
Als u te gast was bij Tower Club at Lebua Hotel , dan zouden het hotel en onze kijkers het zeer op prijs stellen als u een gedetailleerde recensie achterlaat.
LAAT REVIEW ACHTER VOOR Tower Club at Lebua Hotel
ZIE ALLE REVIEWS

Adres / kaart

1055/42 Silom Rd. Bangrak, Bangkok Riverside, Bangkok, Thailand, 10500

Populaire filters

Hotels in de buurt van Test & Go

Oakwood Hotel & Residence Bangkok
9.3
waardering met
19 beoordelingen
Van ฿-1
The Peninsula Bangkok
9.1
waardering met
1763 beoordelingen
Van ฿-1
Grand Tower Inn Sathon
8.2
waardering met
778 beoordelingen
Van ฿-1
Chatrium Hotel Riverside Bangkok
8.8
waardering met
12884 beoordelingen
Van ฿-1
JC Kevin Sathorn Bangkok Hotel
8.4
waardering met
6947 beoordelingen
Van ฿-1
Montien Hotel Surawong Bangkok
8.7
waardering met
18 beoordelingen
Van ฿-1
Grand Howard Hotel
7.4
waardering met
347 beoordelingen
Van ฿-1
Urbana Sathorn Bangkok
7.8
waardering met
4241 beoordelingen
Van ฿-1
 
TAT
AQ.in.th is an approved Online Travel Agent for Thailand.
TAT License 11/10602
IATA
ASQ Thailand
Certificate of Entry (COE)
Thailand Covid Insurance
Thailand Entry Requirements
Thailand Pass
Thailand Pass Rejected
Thailand Test & Go
Thailand Blue Zones
Thailand ESim
EN
TH
DE
NL
FR
KO
JA
ZH-CN
RU