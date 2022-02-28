Please remember that you must meet all the aanvullende covid-toelatingseisen, and this includes applying for a Thailand Pass to enter Thailand as well.
This hotel is not a Direct Payment Partner yet, and we cannot gaurentee the following things
- We cannot guarantee secure payment for this hotel.
- We cannot guarantee secure document handling for this hotel.
- We cannot guarantee a fast response for this hotel.
- We cannot guarantee a fast confirmation letter for this hotel.
You will be directly connected to this hotel via email, and they will collect your documents, and request payment.
We only offer Instant Confirmation Letters, and guarantees for our INSTANT CONFIRMATION hotels listed HERE.
Kamers
All of the following packages include the required tests, and transport.
SPECIALE AANBIEDINGENKLIK OP VERZOEK OM TE ZIEN
Maximaal 2 Adults, 1 Child, 1 Infant
Tower Club City View Balcony Suite 66m²
฿10,945 - 1 Day Test & Go
RESERVERING AANVRAGEN
SNEL AANVRAAG (2 KLIKKEN)
Kenmerken
- ฿ 5.000 aanbetaling
- Balkon
- Balkon (volledige toegang)
- Bad
- Koffiezetapparaat
- Aansluitende Kamer
- Internationale kanalen
- Internet - wifi
- Woonkamer
- Magnetron
- Kleine aanbetaling
- Roken kamers beschikbaar
- Vegetarische maaltijden
SPECIALE AANBIEDINGENKLIK OP VERZOEK OM TE ZIEN
Maximaal 2 Adults, 1 Child, 1 Infant
Tower Club River View Balcony Suite 66m²
฿11,364 - 1 Day Test & Go
RESERVERING AANVRAGEN
SNEL AANVRAAG (2 KLIKKEN)
Kenmerken
- ฿ 5.000 aanbetaling
- Balkon
- Balkon (volledige toegang)
- Bad
- Koffiezetapparaat
- Aansluitende Kamer
- Internationale kanalen
- Internet - wifi
- Woonkamer
- Magnetron
- Kleine aanbetaling
- Roken kamers beschikbaar
- Vegetarische maaltijden
Exclusive Test & Go Package by Tower Club at lebua.
Quarantine with a Bangkok View from your balcony.
In partnership with BNH Hospital, Tower Club at lebua offers Test & Go in a Tower Club City View Balcony Suite overlooking the spectacular Bangkok View with private balcony.
Amenities / Features
- Accommodation in Tower Club Suite with private Balcony
- In-room breakfast
- RT-PCR test with the test result issued by BNH Hospital
- Private transfer from Airport - BNH Hospital - Hotel (Day 1 Test & Go)
- Soft beverages in Mini-Bar
- Nespresso Coffee making machine
Score
0.0/5
onbeoordeeld
Gebaseerd op 0 beoordelingen
Als u te gast was bij Tower Club at Lebua Hotel
, dan zouden het hotel en onze kijkers het zeer op prijs stellen als u een gedetailleerde recensie achterlaat.
LAAT REVIEW ACHTER VOOR Tower Club at Lebua HotelZIE ALLE REVIEWS
Hotels in de buurt van Test & Go