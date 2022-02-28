BANGKOK TEST & GO

CK2 Hotel - SHA Certified - Bangkok Sandbox Hotel

Bangkok
8.1
waardering met
502 reviews
Bijgewerkt op February 28, 2022
CK2 Hotel - SHA Certified - Image 0
CK2 Hotel - SHA Certified - Image 1
CK2 Hotel - SHA Certified - Image 2
CK2 Hotel - SHA Certified - Image 3
CK2 Hotel - SHA Certified - Image 4
CK2 Hotel - SHA Certified - Image 5
+9 foto's

Please remember that you must meet all the aanvullende covid-toelatingseisen, and this includes applying for a Thailand Pass to enter Thailand as well.

This hotel is not a Direct Payment Partner yet, and we cannot gaurentee the following things
  • We cannot guarantee secure payment for this hotel.
  • We cannot guarantee secure document handling for this hotel.
  • We cannot guarantee a fast response for this hotel.
  • We cannot guarantee a fast confirmation letter for this hotel.

You will be directly connected to this hotel via email, and they will collect your documents, and request payment.

We only offer Instant Confirmation Letters, and guarantees for our INSTANT CONFIRMATION hotels listed HERE.

Kamers

All of the following packages include the required tests, and transport.

Whether you're a tourist or traveling on business, CK2 Hotel is a great choice for accommodation when visiting Bangkok. From here, guests can enjoy easy access to all that the lively city has to offer. With its convenient location, the hotel offers easy access to the city's must-see destinations. Take advantage of a wealth of unrivaled services and amenities at this Bangkok hotel. Top features of the hotel include free Wi-Fi in all rooms, 24-hour security, shrine, convenience store, daily housekeeping. Step into one of 79 inviting rooms and escape the stresses of the day with a wide range of amenities such as cleaning products, complimentary instant coffee, mirror, slippers, towels which can be found in some rooms. Besides, the hotel's host of recreational offerings ensures you have plenty to do during your stay. Enjoy unparalleled services and a truly prestigious address at the CK2 Hotel.

SHOW ALL HOTELS
Doorzoek alle 190+ SANDBOX-hotels
Score
0.0/5
onbeoordeeld
Gebaseerd op 0 beoordelingen
Beoordeling
Uitstekend
0
Zeer goed
0
Gemiddelde
0
Arm
0
Vreselijk
0
Als u te gast was bij CK2 Hotel - SHA Certified , dan zouden het hotel en onze kijkers het zeer op prijs stellen als u een gedetailleerde recensie achterlaat.
LAAT REVIEW ACHTER VOOR CK2 Hotel - SHA Certified
ZIE ALLE REVIEWS

Adres / kaart

95 Intamara22 Sutisarn Road Dindaeng, Ratchada, Bangkok, Thailand, 10400

Populaire filters

Hotels in de buurt van Test & Go

Aspira One Sutthisan
8.7
waardering met
487 beoordelingen
Van ฿-1
Mestyle Garage Hotel Bangkok
8.6
waardering met
75 beoordelingen
Van ฿-1
Grand Tower Inn Rama VI Hotel
7.9
waardering met
730 beoordelingen
Van ฿-1
Grand Fortune Hotel Bangkok
7.9
waardering met
2454 beoordelingen
Van ฿-1
Century Park Hotel [Bangkok]
8.1
waardering met
1116 beoordelingen
Van ฿-1
Interchange Tower Serviced Apartment
7.5
waardering met
57 beoordelingen
Van ฿-1
Royal View Resort
8.3
waardering met
6272 beoordelingen
Van ฿-1
True Siam Rangnam Hotel
8.3
waardering met
1085 beoordelingen
Van ฿-1
 
TAT
AQ.in.th is an approved Online Travel Agent for Thailand.
TAT License 11/10602
IATA
ASQ Thailand
Certificate of Entry (COE)
Thailand Covid Insurance
Thailand Entry Requirements
Thailand Pass
Thailand Pass Rejected
Thailand Test & Go
Thailand Blue Zones
Thailand ESim
EN
TH
DE
NL
FR
KO
JA
ZH-CN
RU