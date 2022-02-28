CK2 Hotel - SHA Certified - Bangkok Sandbox Hotel

Please remember that you must meet all the ข้อกำหนดการเข้าโควิดเพิ่มเติม, and this includes applying for a Thailand Pass to enter Thailand as well.
Whether you're a tourist or traveling on business, CK2 Hotel is a great choice for accommodation when visiting Bangkok. From here, guests can enjoy easy access to all that the lively city has to offer. With its convenient location, the hotel offers easy access to the city's must-see destinations. Take advantage of a wealth of unrivaled services and amenities at this Bangkok hotel. Top features of the hotel include free Wi-Fi in all rooms, 24-hour security, shrine, convenience store, daily housekeeping. Step into one of 79 inviting rooms and escape the stresses of the day with a wide range of amenities such as cleaning products, complimentary instant coffee, mirror, slippers, towels which can be found in some rooms. Besides, the hotel's host of recreational offerings ensures you have plenty to do during your stay. Enjoy unparalleled services and a truly prestigious address at the CK2 Hotel.