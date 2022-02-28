BANGKOK TEST & GO

CK2 Hotel - SHA Certified - Bangkok Sandbox Hotel

Bangkok
8.1
Bewertung mit
502 Bewertungen
Aktualisiert am February 28, 2022
CK2 Hotel - SHA Certified - Image 0
CK2 Hotel - SHA Certified - Image 1
CK2 Hotel - SHA Certified - Image 2
CK2 Hotel - SHA Certified - Image 3
CK2 Hotel - SHA Certified - Image 4
CK2 Hotel - SHA Certified - Image 5
+9 Fotos

Please remember that you must meet all the zusätzliche Covid-Zugangsvoraussetzungen, and this includes applying for a Thailand Pass to enter Thailand as well.

This hotel is not a Direct Payment Partner yet, and we cannot gaurentee the following things
  • We cannot guarantee secure payment for this hotel.
  • We cannot guarantee secure document handling for this hotel.
  • We cannot guarantee a fast response for this hotel.
  • We cannot guarantee a fast confirmation letter for this hotel.

You will be directly connected to this hotel via email, and they will collect your documents, and request payment.

We only offer Instant Confirmation Letters, and guarantees for our INSTANT CONFIRMATION hotels listed HERE.

Räume

All of the following packages include the required tests, and transport.

Whether you're a tourist or traveling on business, CK2 Hotel is a great choice for accommodation when visiting Bangkok. From here, guests can enjoy easy access to all that the lively city has to offer. With its convenient location, the hotel offers easy access to the city's must-see destinations. Take advantage of a wealth of unrivaled services and amenities at this Bangkok hotel. Top features of the hotel include free Wi-Fi in all rooms, 24-hour security, shrine, convenience store, daily housekeeping. Step into one of 79 inviting rooms and escape the stresses of the day with a wide range of amenities such as cleaning products, complimentary instant coffee, mirror, slippers, towels which can be found in some rooms. Besides, the hotel's host of recreational offerings ensures you have plenty to do during your stay. Enjoy unparalleled services and a truly prestigious address at the CK2 Hotel.

SHOW ALL HOTELS
Durchsuchen Sie alle 190+ SANDBOX-Hotels
Ergebnis
0.0/5
Nicht bewertet
Beyogen auf 0 Bewertungen
Bewertung
Ausgezeichnet
0
Sehr gut
0
Durchschnittlich
0
Arm
0
Schrecklich
0
Wenn Sie ein Gast bei CK2 Hotel - SHA Certified , würden sich das Hotel und unsere Zuschauer sehr freuen, wenn Sie eine ausführliche Bewertung abgeben würden.
ÜBERPRÜFUNG FÜR CK2 Hotel - SHA Certified
SIEHE ALLE BEWERTUNGEN

Adresse / Karte

95 Intamara22 Sutisarn Road Dindaeng, Ratchada, Bangkok, Thailand, 10400

Beliebte Filter

In der Nähe Test & Go Hotels

Aspira One Sutthisan
8.7
Bewertung mit
487 Bewertungen
Von ฿-1
Mestyle Garage Hotel Bangkok
8.6
Bewertung mit
75 Bewertungen
Von ฿-1
Grand Tower Inn Rama VI Hotel
7.9
Bewertung mit
730 Bewertungen
Von ฿-1
Grand Fortune Hotel Bangkok
7.9
Bewertung mit
2454 Bewertungen
Von ฿-1
Century Park Hotel [Bangkok]
8.1
Bewertung mit
1116 Bewertungen
Von ฿-1
Interchange Tower Serviced Apartment
7.5
Bewertung mit
57 Bewertungen
Von ฿-1
Royal View Resort
8.3
Bewertung mit
6272 Bewertungen
Von ฿-1
True Siam Rangnam Hotel
8.3
Bewertung mit
1085 Bewertungen
Von ฿-1
 
TAT
AQ.in.th is an approved Online Travel Agent for Thailand.
TAT License 11/10602
IATA
ASQ Thailand
Certificate of Entry (COE)
Thailand Covid Insurance
Thailand Entry Requirements
Thailand Pass
Thailand Pass Rejected
Thailand Test & Go
Thailand Blue Zones
Thailand ESim
EN
TH
DE
NL
FR
KO
JA
ZH-CN
RU