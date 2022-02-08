BANGKOK TEST & GO

Bangkok
8.1
waardering met
1116 reviews
Bijgewerkt op February 8, 2022
Please remember that you must meet all the aanvullende covid-toelatingseisen, and this includes applying for a Thailand Pass to enter Thailand as well.

This hotel in high demand right now which is why we advise making your boekingsaanvragen sooner rather than later to ensure you can get the room/package you desire.

Kamers

All of the following packages include the required tests, and transport.

Maximaal 3 Adults, 2 Children, 2 Infants
Superior 34
฿13,200 - 5 Day Test & Go
฿9,100 - 4 Day Test & Go
฿8,400 - 2 Day Test & Go
฿4,300 - 1st Day Test & Go
฿4,100 - 5th Day Test & Go
Kenmerken

  • Bad
  • Aansluitende Kamer
  • Fitness toegestaan
  • Internet - wifi
  • Roken kamers beschikbaar
  • Zwembad
Maximaal 4 Adults, 2 Children, 2 Infants
Grand Deluxe 41
฿18,200 - 5 Day Test & Go
฿13,100 - 4 Day Test & Go
฿10,400 - 2 Day Test & Go
฿5,300 - 1st Day Test & Go
฿5,100 - 5th Day Test & Go
Kenmerken

  • Bad
  • Fitness toegestaan
  • Internet - wifi
  • Zwembad

With so much to see and do in the city, the centrally-located Century Park Hotel [Bangkok] (SHA Plus+) provides great access to some of Bangkok’s famous attractions. The property is a short walk from the BTS skytrain, putting dozens of top destinations within easy reach. The Century Park Hotel [Bangkok] (SHA Plus+) features well-fitted guest rooms overlooking Victory Monument, an area bustling with commercial and shopping opportunities. Facilities available at the hotel include a rooftop swimming pool, garden, fitness center, and business center. If you’re looking for a special and unique experience, look no further than Century Park Hotel [Bangkok] (SHA Plus+).

Voorzieningen / functies

  • Package Include:
  • Room with one meal served in room (Breakfast or Lunch or Dinner)
  • RT-PCR test on day 1 and day 5 at Piyavate Hospital (10-12 hours result)
  • Transfer from Airport – Hospital - Hotel on 1st day with an airport representative.
  • Transfer from Hotel – Hospital - Hotel on 5th day.
  • Free WIFI in room, Drinking water, Coffee and Tea in room
Adres / kaart

9 Ratchaprarop Road, Pratunam-Victory Monument, Pratunam, Bangkok, Thailand, 10400

Populaire filters

