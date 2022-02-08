Please remember that you must meet all the aanvullende covid-toelatingseisen, and this includes applying for a Thailand Pass to enter Thailand as well.

This hotel in high demand right now which is why we advise making your boekingsaanvragen sooner rather than later to ensure you can get the room/package you desire. Dit hotel heeft 31 recente boekingsverzoeken ontvangen. haast je!

Boekingsverzoeken brengen u op een geprioriteerde manier direct contact met de Century Park Hotel [Bangkok] Century Park Hotel [Bangkok] zal de betaling rechtstreeks van u innen.

Kamers All of the following packages include the required tests, and transport. SPECIALE AANBIEDINGEN KLIK OP VERZOEK OM TE ZIEN Maximaal 3 Adults, 2 Children, 2 Infants Superior 34 m² ฿13,200 - 5 Day Test & Go ฿9,100 - 4 Day Test & Go ฿8,400 - 2 Day Test & Go ฿4,300 - 1st Day Test & Go ฿4,100 - 5th Day Test & Go RESERVERING AANVRAGEN SNEL AANVRAAG (2 KLIKKEN) BOOKMARK Kenmerken Bad

Aansluitende Kamer

Fitness toegestaan

Internet - wifi

Roken kamers beschikbaar

Zwembad SPECIALE AANBIEDINGEN KLIK OP VERZOEK OM TE ZIEN Maximaal 4 Adults, 2 Children, 2 Infants Grand Deluxe 41 m² ฿18,200 - 5 Day Test & Go ฿13,100 - 4 Day Test & Go ฿10,400 - 2 Day Test & Go ฿5,300 - 1st Day Test & Go ฿5,100 - 5th Day Test & Go RESERVERING AANVRAGEN SNEL AANVRAAG (2 KLIKKEN) BOOKMARK Kenmerken Bad

Fitness toegestaan

Internet - wifi

Zwembad

With so much to see and do in the city, the centrally-located Century Park Hotel [Bangkok] (SHA Plus+) provides great access to some of Bangkok’s famous attractions. The property is a short walk from the BTS skytrain, putting dozens of top destinations within easy reach. The Century Park Hotel [Bangkok] (SHA Plus+) features well-fitted guest rooms overlooking Victory Monument, an area bustling with commercial and shopping opportunities. Facilities available at the hotel include a rooftop swimming pool, garden, fitness center, and business center. If you’re looking for a special and unique experience, look no further than Century Park Hotel [Bangkok] (SHA Plus+).

Voorzieningen / functies Package Include:

Room with one meal served in room (Breakfast or Lunch or Dinner)

RT-PCR test on day 1 and day 5 at Piyavate Hospital (10-12 hours result)

Transfer from Airport – Hospital - Hotel on 1st day with an airport representative.

Transfer from Hotel – Hospital - Hotel on 5th day.

Free WIFI in room, Drinking water, Coffee and Tea in room

TOON ALLE SANDBOX-HOTELS Doorzoek alle 190+ SANDBOX-hotels

Score 0.0 /5 onbeoordeeld Gebaseerd op 0 beoordelingen Beoordeling 0 Uitstekend 0 Zeer goed 0 Gemiddelde 0 Arm 0 Vreselijk Century Park Hotel [Bangkok] , dan zouden het hotel en onze kijkers het zeer op prijs stellen als u een gedetailleerde recensie achterlaat. LAAT REVIEW ACHTER VOOR Century Park Hotel [Bangkok] ZIE ALLE REVIEWS Als u te gast was bij, dan zouden het hotel en onze kijkers het zeer op prijs stellen als u een gedetailleerde recensie achterlaat.